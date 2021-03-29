Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Ebro Foods, S.A.    EBRO   ES0112501012

EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ebro Foods S A : reaches an agreement with 8th Avenue Foods & Provisions to sell its dry pasta business Ronzoni

03/29/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, 26th March 2021. Through its US subsidiary Riviana Foods (www.riviana.com), the Ebro Group (www.ebrofoods.es) has arranged to sell its Ronzoni's dry pasta in USA to the company 8th Avenue Foods & Provisions Inc. ( https://www.8ave.com/).

The business sold comprises the brand Ronzoni® and the plant in Winchester (Virginia).

For the purpose of this transaction, the business has been valued at USD95 million (value of 100% of the business, i.e. before any adjustment for working capital).

The Ronzoni business generated net sales of approximately USD102 million in 2019 and USD115.8 million in 2020.

The closing of this transaction would generate an estimated net capital gain of €25 million in the Consolidated Accounts of the Ebro Group.

After this divestment, the Ebro Group maintains its strong presence in the North American market through its dry and fresh pasta businesses (Garofalo®, Bertagni® and Olivieri®), frozen products (Ebrofrost), rice and other high value products (Carolina®, Mahatma®, Minute®, Success®, Tilda ®, RiceSelect®…).

Completion of this transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and other formalities typical of transactions of this nature.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods (www.ebrofoods.es) is the leading Group in the Spanish food sector in terms of turnover, profit, market capitalization and international presence. Ebro is world leader in the rice sector and the second group in the international pasta sector. It has leading brands in each of these sectors, including: Panzani®, Ronzoni®, Olivieri®, Bertagni®, Garofalo®, Santa Lucia®, Russo de Cicciano® and Roland Monterrat® in pastas and sauces; Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Minute Rice®, RiceSelect®, Tilda®, Lustucru Selection®, Taureau Ailé®, Oryza®, Bosto®, Reis-Fit®, Riceland®, Danrice®, Risella®, Abu Bint®, Blue Ribbon®, Adolphus®, Comet®, Lassie®, Saludaes®, SOS®, Brillante®, La Cigala®, Sundari® and La Fallera® in the rice sector; Santa Rita® in high value-added ingredients; and Geovita® in the area of pulses, quick-cooking grains and other healthy ingredients.

For more information:
comunicacion@ebrofoods.es
+34 917245250

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 08:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBRO FOODS, S.A.
04:04aEBRO FOODS S A  : reaches an agreement with 8th Avenue Foods & Provisions to sel..
PU
03/25EBRO FOODS S A  : Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration 2020
PU
02/25EBRO FOODS S A  : Closes the best year in its history after spending 21 million..
PU
02/25EBRO FOODS S A  : Presentation relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for 2..
PU
02/01EBRO FOODS S A  : Barilla snaps up Canada dry pasta firm Catelli for $130 mln
RE
02/01EBRO FOODS S A  : Execution of the sale of dry pasta business in Canada
PU
01/29EBRO FOODS S A  : India receives a new award from great place to work institute
PU
01/27EBRO FOODS S A  : India receives a new award from great place to work institute
PU
2020EBRO FOODS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020EBRO FOODS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 193 M 3 762 M 3 762 M
Net income 2020 196 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2020 879 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 2 693 M 3 176 M 3 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 117
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ebro Foods, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,84 €
Last Close Price 17,50 €
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonardo Alvarez Arias Director-Information Systems
Pablo Albendea Solis Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Castelló Clemente Independent Director
José Ignacio Comenge Sánchez-Real Independent Director
Mercedes Costa García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBRO FOODS, S.A.-7.60%3 121
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.01%11 455
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS-10.28%1 883
ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI A.S.--.--%1 085
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD.1.03%939
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD.-12.38%598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ