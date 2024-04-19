Deurne, 19 April 2024 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and leader in the development of electric buses, charging systems and energy storage, has received a new order via the public purchasing centre UGAP, on behalf of the authority Métropole Rouen Normandie. This order consists of 15 Ebusco 3.0 18-metre buses which will be deployed in the Rouen Metropolitan area in 2025.

These 15 new Ebusco 3.0 18-metre buses will be fitted with 4 double doors and a battery pack of over 500 kWh to navigate the steep roads and accommodate the anticipated large number of passengers on their designated routes in the Rouen Metropolitan area.

More than 100 Ebusco 3.0 buses for the Rouen Metropolitan area

The 15 Ebusco 3.0 18-metre buses will accompany the four Ebusco 2.2 buses that are already in operation, and the additional 85 Ebusco 3.0 buses that are due to be delivered. This new order will see the deployment of 100 Ebusco 3.0 buses, including both 12- and 18-metre variants, in and around Rouen Metropolitan area. These 15 buses will be delivered from the site in Cléon, which is one of the Ebusco 3.0 manufacturing sites of Ebusco.

Sustainable buses and advanced safety systems

Métropole Rouen Normandie has opted for the Ebusco 3.0 model to serve the TEOR rapid transit lines. Thanks to its lightweight design and low energy consumption, these buses can cover the entire route on a single charge and return to the depot for an overnight recharge using the charging systems provided by Ebusco. An integrated optical guidance system will assist the driver when approaching platforms and the buses will be equipped with a Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which improves vehicle traction (acceleration, braking, steering) and driver and passenger safety.

Jean-Francois Chiron, Managing Director Ebusco France Sales comments: "We are really delighted to continue our partnership with Metropole Rouen Normandie in their strategy of decarbonisation of their urban transport andit is great to see that the second order is placed through the UGAP purchasing group. With our production facility in Cléon, we can provide innovative, zero-emission buses with local content."