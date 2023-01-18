Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ebusco Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBUS   NL0015000CZ2

EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.

(EBUS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:45:36 2023-01-18 am EST
15.00 EUR   +2.11%
2022Ebusco N : 12 Ebusco 3.0 12-meter buses for Niederrheinische Verkehrsbetriebe AG (NIAG)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Ebusco N : 20 Ebusco 2.2 buses for Saarlouis region in Germany

01/18/2023 | 04:30am EST
Ebusco Holding N.V.
Ebusco Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date18 jan 2023 - 05:54
Statutory nameEbusco Holding N.V.
Title20 Ebusco 2.2 buses for Saarlouis region in Germany

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ebusco Holding NV published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 09:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 -18,6 M -20,1 M -20,1 M
Net cash 2022 112 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 -55,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 867 M 937 M 937 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 41,0%
