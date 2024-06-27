Ebusco Holding N.V.
Ebusco Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital.

Date of transaction26 jun 2024
Issuing institutionEbusco Holding N.V.
Place of residenceDeurne
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital682.360,19 EUR Total votes68.236.019,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0015000CZ2 Disclosure0,01 Previous notification66.595.590 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0015000CZ2 ISIN0,01 Nominal value68.236.019 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 27 June 2024

