    EBUS   NL0015000CZ2

EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.

(EBUS)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:25 2022-09-27 am EDT
17.45 EUR   +0.81%
04:21aEbusco N : Ebusco continues to grow in Sweden
PU
09/16Ebusco N : significantly expands footprint in Norway
PU
08/24Ebusco N : – Investor presentation – August 2022
PU
Ebusco N : Ebusco continues to grow in Sweden

09/27/2022 | 04:21am EDT
Ebusco continues to grow in Sweden

47 Ebusco 3.0 buses to operate for Connect Bus

Deurne, 27 September 2022 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems, has signed a (fixed) contract with Connect Bus for 47 Ebusco 3.0 12- and 18-meter buses. The delivery of these buses is planned for end 2023. With this contract, Ebusco strengthens its position in Sweden welcoming a new operator to its customer base.

Connect Bus operates public transport services, school bus services and special transport for municipalities and transport authorities. The company has approximately 3,700 employees and about 2,600 vehicles in operation. The company stems from a merger of two Swedish and four Norwegian companies. Connect Bus has extensive operations in both Sweden and Norway, including in Småland, western Sweden and Jämtland.

The 29 Ebusco 3.0 12-meter and 18 Ebusco 3.0 18-meter buses will be used for the Public Transport Authority Länstrafiken Kronoberg in Sweden and will be driving in Växjö.

Christian Plyhm, CCO of Connect Bus comments: "Connect Bus is looking forward to receiving the first batch of Ebusco 3.0 buses both 12-meter and 18-meter buses. With this order we are investing in a healthier living environment and taking a next step to making zero emissions the new standard."

Peter Bijvelds, CEO of Ebusco comments: "It is great to see that shortly after our first contract, we are now able to go straight ahead with a second contract with a beautiful customer like Connect Bus. It is yet another confirmation that our growth plans can be implemented, both with existing customers and, as in this case, with new customers. We look forward to the continued cooperation with Connect Bus."

www.ebusco.com

Rob Stevens

Manager Marketing & Communication

Tel: +31 88 110 02 23

pr@ebusco.comFor press images: www.ebusco.com/press/

About Ebusco

Ebusco is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of zero emission buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary products and services to the electric vehicle ecosystem. As an innovative frontrunner in the development of electric buses, its mission is to contribute to a better living environment by driving the transition to zero emission public transportation.

Ebusco's buses currently operate in multiple countries in Europe, including in major cities such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Munich. Ebusco was founded in 2012 and had a workforce of 418 full-time employees as at 30 June 2022. The company is headquartered in Deurne, the Netherlands and has, next to its production facilities in Deurne, a third-party facility in Xiamen, China.

Since 22 October 2021 Ebusco is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.ebusco.com

Disclaimer

Ebusco Holding NV published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22,3 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net cash 2021 230 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 -97,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 022 M 986 M 986 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,4x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Peter Bijvelds Chief Executive Officer
Paul van Beers Chief Financial Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tjaard Sijpkes Chief Technology Officer
Bob Fleuren Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.-35.77%986
DEERE & COMPANY-3.11%100 874
CATERPILLAR INC.-20.56%86 704
PACCAR, INC.-5.96%29 142
AB VOLVO-24.37%28 928
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-24.61%19 280