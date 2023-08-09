EBUSCO
Interim condensed consolidated financial
statements for the six months ended
30 June 2023
EBUSCO - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements H1-2023 | Page 1
Table of Contents
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
7
1.
Corporate information
7
2.
Basis of preparation and consolidation
7
3.
Accounting policies
9
4.
Estimates and judgements
9
5.
Risk management
9
6.
Acquisitions
9
7.
Revenue, cost of materials and segment reporting
11
8.
Employee benefit expenses
12
9.
Other operating expenses
13
10.
Property, plant and equipment
13
11.
Trade receivables
13
12.
Inventories
14
13.
Other current liabilities
14
14.
Provisions
14
15.
Related party transactions
14
16.
Contingencies and commitments
15
17.
Dividends
15
18.
Subsequent events
15
EBUSCO - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements H1-2023 | Page 2
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 (In thousands of euro unless stated otherwise)
Note
H1-2023
H1-2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue
7.1
Cost of materials
7.2
Employee benefit expenses
8
Amortisation and depreciation expenses
Other operating expenses
9
Operating expenses
Operating result
Finance expenses, net
Share of result of an associate
6
Result before tax
Income tax credit
Result for the period
Result for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Group
Non-controlling interests
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified toprofit or loss in subsequent periods
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Net gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges
Tax effect of changes in cash flow hedges
Net change in costs of hedging
Tax effect of changes in cost of hedging
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the periodattributable to:
Equity holders of the Group
Non-controlling interests
Basic earnings per share (in euros) for resultattributable to shareholders of the Group
Diluted earnings per share (in euros) for resultattributable to shareholders of the Group
41,720
(44,410)
(30,173)
(3,215)
(10,647)
(88,445)
(46,725)
251
(488)
(46,962)
11,177
(35,785)
(35,480)
(305)
(8)
4,468
(1,153)
-
-
3,307
(32,173)
(305)
(0.60)
(0.60)
37,089
(31,078)
(15,071)
(2,724)
(6,176)
(55,049)
(17,960)
(486)
-
(18,446)
4,309
(14,137)
(13,974)
(163)
(8)
373
(97)
(8)
2
262
(13,712)
(163)
(0.24)
(0.24)
EBUSCO - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements H1-2023 | Page 3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022(In thousands of euro)
Note
At as
As at
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
Unaudited
Audited
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10
16,142
10,454
Right-of-use assets
6,610
7,255
Intangible assets
49,859
47,595
Deferred tax assets
26,404
16,365
Investment in associates
6
2,930
1,068
Non-current financial assets
9
9
101,954
82,746
Current assets
Inventories
12
85,528
47,442
Trade receivables
11
10,924
25,913
Contract assets
7.4
54,954
62,971
Other current assets
14,781
6,332
Cash and cash equivalents
42,094
95,212
208,281
237,870
Total assets
310,235
320,616
Equity
Share capital
590
590
Share premium
315,324
315,324
Reserves
22,268
16,334
Retained earnings
(96,323)
(58,251)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group
241,859
273,997
Non-controlling interests
(844)
(539)
Total Equity
241,015
273,458
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
14
1,342
147
Non-current lease liabilities
5,676
6,298
7,018
6,445
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
-
486
Provisions
14
1,198
777
Trade payables
27,739
21,115
Contract liabilities*
7.4
4,233
7,886
Other current liabilities*
13
27,642
8,981
Current lease liabilities
1,387
1,463
Income tax payable
3
5
62,202
40,713
Total liabilities
69,220
47,158
Total equity and liabilities
310,235
320,616
* Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.
EBUSCO - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements H1-2023 | Page 4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022
(In thousands of euro)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group
Non-
Total
Share
Share
Translation
Cash flow
Cost of
Other
Retained
Total
controlling
Equity
capital
premium
reserve
hedge
hedging
capital
earnings
interests
reserve
reserve
reserves
Balance as at 1 January 2022
590
314,767
(6)
-
6
-
(11,346)
304,011
(63)
303,948
(audited)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13,974)
(13,974)
(163)
(14,137)
Result for the period
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(8)
276
(6)
-
-
262
-
262
Total comprehensive
-
-
(8)
276
(6)
-
(13,974)
(13,712)
(163)
(13,875)
income/(loss) for the period
Share issuance expenses
-
557
-
-
-
-
-
557
-
557
Share based payment expenses
-
-
-
-
-
149
-
149
-
149
Transfer of cash flow hedge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
reserve
Balance as at 30 June 2022
590
315,324
(14)
276
-
149
(25,320)
291,005
(226)
290,779
(unaudited)
Balance as at 1 January 2023
590
315,324
14
966
-
15,354
(58,251)
273,997
(539)
273,458
(audited)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(35,480)
(35,480)
(305)
(35,785)
Result for the period
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(8)
3,315
-
-
-
3,307
-
3,307
Total comprehensive
-
-
(8)
3,315
-
-
(35,480)
(32,173)
(305)
(32,478)
income/(loss) for the period
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share based payment expenses
-
-
-
-
-
93
-
93
-
93
Transfer to/from legal reserve
-
-
-
-
-
2,566
(2,566)
-
-
-
Transfer of cash flow hedge res.
-
-
-
(32)
-
-
-
(32)
-
(32)
Other movements
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26)
(26)
(26)
Balance as at 30 June 2023
590
315,324
6
4,249
-
18,013
(96,323)
241,859
(844)
241,015
(unaudited)
EBUSCO - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements H1-2023 | Page 5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ebusco Holding NV published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 21:50:01 UTC.