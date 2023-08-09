EBUSCO

Interim condensed consolidated financial

statements for the six months ended

30 June 2023

Table of Contents

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

1.

Corporate information

7

2.

Basis of preparation and consolidation

7

3.

Accounting policies

9

4.

Estimates and judgements

9

5.

Risk management

9

6.

Acquisitions

9

7.

Revenue, cost of materials and segment reporting

11

8.

Employee benefit expenses

12

9.

Other operating expenses

13

10.

Property, plant and equipment

13

11.

Trade receivables

13

12.

Inventories

14

13.

Other current liabilities

14

14.

Provisions

14

15.

Related party transactions

14

16.

Contingencies and commitments

15

17.

Dividends

15

18.

Subsequent events

15

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 (In thousands of euro unless stated otherwise)

Note

H1-2023

H1-2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

7.1

Cost of materials

7.2

Employee benefit expenses

8

Amortisation and depreciation expenses

Other operating expenses

9

Operating expenses

Operating result

Finance expenses, net

Share of result of an associate

6

Result before tax

Income tax credit

Result for the period

Result for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Group

Non-controlling interests

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified toprofit or loss in subsequent periods

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Net gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges

Tax effect of changes in cash flow hedges

Net change in costs of hedging

Tax effect of changes in cost of hedging

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the periodattributable to:

Equity holders of the Group

Non-controlling interests

Basic earnings per share (in euros) for resultattributable to shareholders of the Group

Diluted earnings per share (in euros) for resultattributable to shareholders of the Group

41,720

(44,410)

(30,173)

(3,215)

(10,647)

(88,445)

(46,725)

251

(488)

(46,962)

11,177

(35,785)

(35,480)

(305)

(8)

4,468

(1,153)

-

-

3,307

(32,173)

(305)

(0.60)

(0.60)

37,089

(31,078)

(15,071)

(2,724)

(6,176)

(55,049)

(17,960)

(486)

-

(18,446)

4,309

(14,137)

(13,974)

(163)

(8)

373

(97)

(8)

2

262

(13,712)

(163)

(0.24)

(0.24)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022(In thousands of euro)

Note

At as

As at

30 June 2023

31 December 2022

Unaudited

Audited

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10

16,142

10,454

Right-of-use assets

6,610

7,255

Intangible assets

49,859

47,595

Deferred tax assets

26,404

16,365

Investment in associates

6

2,930

1,068

Non-current financial assets

9

9

101,954

82,746

Current assets

Inventories

12

85,528

47,442

Trade receivables

11

10,924

25,913

Contract assets

7.4

54,954

62,971

Other current assets

14,781

6,332

Cash and cash equivalents

42,094

95,212

208,281

237,870

Total assets

310,235

320,616

Equity

Share capital

590

590

Share premium

315,324

315,324

Reserves

22,268

16,334

Retained earnings

(96,323)

(58,251)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group

241,859

273,997

Non-controlling interests

(844)

(539)

Total Equity

241,015

273,458

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

14

1,342

147

Non-current lease liabilities

5,676

6,298

7,018

6,445

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

-

486

Provisions

14

1,198

777

Trade payables

27,739

21,115

Contract liabilities*

7.4

4,233

7,886

Other current liabilities*

13

27,642

8,981

Current lease liabilities

1,387

1,463

Income tax payable

3

5

62,202

40,713

Total liabilities

69,220

47,158

Total equity and liabilities

310,235

320,616

* Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022

(In thousands of euro)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group

Non-

Total

Share

Share

Translation

Cash flow

Cost of

Other

Retained

Total

controlling

Equity

capital

premium

reserve

hedge

hedging

capital

earnings

interests

reserve

reserve

reserves

Balance as at 1 January 2022

590

314,767

(6)

-

6

-

(11,346)

304,011

(63)

303,948

(audited)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,974)

(13,974)

(163)

(14,137)

Result for the period

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(8)

276

(6)

-

-

262

-

262

Total comprehensive

-

-

(8)

276

(6)

-

(13,974)

(13,712)

(163)

(13,875)

income/(loss) for the period

Share issuance expenses

-

557

-

-

-

-

-

557

-

557

Share based payment expenses

-

-

-

-

-

149

-

149

-

149

Transfer of cash flow hedge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

reserve

Balance as at 30 June 2022

590

315,324

(14)

276

-

149

(25,320)

291,005

(226)

290,779

(unaudited)

Balance as at 1 January 2023

590

315,324

14

966

-

15,354

(58,251)

273,997

(539)

273,458

(audited)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(35,480)

(35,480)

(305)

(35,785)

Result for the period

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(8)

3,315

-

-

-

3,307

-

3,307

Total comprehensive

-

-

(8)

3,315

-

-

(35,480)

(32,173)

(305)

(32,478)

income/(loss) for the period

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share based payment expenses

-

-

-

-

-

93

-

93

-

93

Transfer to/from legal reserve

-

-

-

-

-

2,566

(2,566)

-

-

-

Transfer of cash flow hedge res.

-

-

-

(32)

-

-

-

(32)

-

(32)

Other movements

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26)

(26)

(26)

Balance as at 30 June 2023

590

315,324

6

4,249

-

18,013

(96,323)

241,859

(844)

241,015

(unaudited)

