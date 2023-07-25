Deurne, 25 July 2023 - The Supervisory Board of Ebusco Holding N.V. (Ebusco, Euronext: EBUS), nominates Jurjen Jongma for appointment as a member of the Management Board. Following appointment by the general meeting of shareholders, he will hold the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, the former Philips executive will be responsible for the global financial strategy and policy as Ebusco enters its next phase of growth.

Until recently, Jurjen Jongma (1971) was CFO at Versuni, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances. Prior to that, he held financial positions within Royal Philips for over 25 years, including in the role of CFO for various Philips business units, as well as as Head of Internal Audit for Royal Philips. Jongma is a Dutch national and holds a Master's degree in Economics from Tilburg University, as well as an Executive Master in Finance & Control from Maastricht University. His extensive experience will be invaluable in Ebusco's next phase, in which the company is firmly committed to scaling its production capacity internationally.

Derk Haank, Chairman of Ebusco's Supervisory Board, said: "The Supervisory Board is delighted that Jurjen Jongma will join Ebusco as CFO. As a seasoned CFO, Jurjen has built an excellent track record when it comes to financial leadership. Thanks to his extensive experience, we are convinced that Jurjen has what it takes to lead Ebusco through its next growth phase. We, therefore, believe Jurjen will be a valuable addition to the Management Board."

Peter Bijvelds, CEO and chairman of Ebusco's Management Board, added "We are extremely pleased with the arrival of Jurjen Jongma as a member of the Management Board. Jurjen brings a wealth of financial, operational and strategic experience. I am convinced that his leadership will be of substantial value in building Ebusco into a long-term company. I am looking forward to taking Ebusco to the next phase together."

Jongma will kick off at Ebusco at the end of July with an extensive onboarding period. Following his proposed appointment at an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on 6 September, he will step into the role of CFO.

After his appointment, Ebusco's Management Board will consist of Peter Bijvelds (CEO), Jurjen Jongma (CFO) and Bob Fleuren (COO). Björn Krook, who temporarily fulfilled the position of CFO, will stay on board as Investor Relations Manager. In view of the continuity of the company, both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board express great recognition for his flexible and decisive approach over the past period.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This press release was distributed at 7:30 am on July 25, 2023.