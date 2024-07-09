This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Deurne, 9 July 2024 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and energy storage, appoints Erland Morelissen as their new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and member of the Executive Team as of 12 August 2024. In this role, Erland will draw on his extensive experience and market knowledge to spearhead the company's commercial strategy. [...]