Deurne, 25 July 2023 - Ebusco Holding N.V. (Ebusco, Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems, today announced it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 6 September 2023. The convocation and related documents are available viathe website.

At the EGM, it will be proposed to appoint Jurjen Jongma as a member of the Management Board (CFO) for a term of approximately 3.5 years. Once approved, the appointment will take effect per the conclusion of the EGM and will end at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027.

In addition to the appointment of Jurjen Jongma, a proposal to approve an individual change to the existing Remuneration Policy approved by the general meeting of shareholders will also be put to the vote in that context.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This press release was distributed at 7:30 am on July 25, 2023.