Ebusco N : receives first order for the Swedish market

24 June 2022

Ebusco has signed a contract withSvealandstrafiken in Sweden for 23 18-meter Ebusco 3.0 buses, to be delivered in the second half of 2023. This is Ebusco's first contract in Sweden, taking the number of countries with Ebusco buses on the road to eight.

Svealandstrafiken, the Public Transport Operator owned by the Region Västmanland and Region Örebro Län, is responsible for the bus services with daily more than 65,000 passengers. Most of the bus services are under direct management of Svealandstrafiken while a minority is handled by transport subcontractors.

Peter Bijvelds, CEO of Ebusco comments: "We are very excited to expand our footprint in the Scandics. Earlier this year we hired Jonas Helsner as our dedicated Sales Director in the Nordics. This order in Sweden is a perfect next step within our expansion strategy. We are looking forward to serve our new customer in a new country directly with our revolutionary Ebusco 3.0 and are looking forward to further support the expected growth of zero emission buses and associated EV solutions in Sweden."