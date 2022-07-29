Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ebusco Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBUS   NL0015000CZ2

EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.

(EBUS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-07-28 am EDT
22.32 EUR   +1.27%
01:44aEBUSCO N : receives the first order for the Spanish market
PU
07/22EBUSCO N : signs letter of intent to lease production facility in the Metropole Rouen
PU
06/24EBUSCO N : receives first order for the Swedish market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ebusco N : receives the first order for the Spanish market

07/29/2022 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date posted
29 July 2022
Category
Press release
Ebusco receives the first order for the Spanish market 21 Ebusco 2.2 buses to operate in Barcelona metropolitan area

Ebusco has signed a contract with Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB) in Spain for 21 Ebusco 2.2 12-meter buses and related chargers, to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023. With this contract, Ebusco for the first time gets a foothold in the Southern European market and thus the number of countries where Ebusco operates will be increased to nine.

Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB) is the public administration of the metropolitan area of Barcelona, a large urban conurbation made up of 36 municipalities. AMB plans and operates bus and subway networks and other sustainable transport services, the 21 new Ebusco 2.2 buses will be used in Metropolitan Bus services.

Peter Bijvelds, CEO of Ebusco comments: "We are very excited to expand our geographical presence with this very first order in Spain. Spain is one of the target markets in our international expansion strategy as the electric bus market in Spain is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. We are looking forward to support AMB in their transition to sustainable transport."

Disclaimer

Ebusco Holding NV published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.
01:44aEBUSCO N : receives the first order for the Spanish market
PU
07/22EBUSCO N : signs letter of intent to lease production facility in the Metropole Rouen
PU
06/24EBUSCO N : receives first order for the Swedish market
PU
05/25EBUSCO N : Shareholders' meeting Ebusco adopts all resolutions
PU
05/25EBUSCO HOLDING N.V. : Press Release
CO
04/25Certain Ordinary Shares of Ebusco Holding N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
04/12EBUSCO N : Investor presentation FY2021 april 2022
PU
04/12EBUSCO N : 220412 Press release Ebusco Full Year results 2021 & YTD 2022 update
PU
04/12EBUSCO N : Annual Report 2021 (PDF website version)
PU
04/12EBUSCO N : Annual results 2021 and YTD 2022 investor presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,3 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -10,6 M -10,6 M
Net cash 2021 230 M 234 M 234 M
P/E ratio 2021 -126x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 318 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 48,7x
EV / Sales 2022 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ebusco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,32 €
Average target price 31,15 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Bijvelds Chief Executive Officer
Paul van Beers Chief Financial Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tjaard Sijpkes Chief Technology Officer
Bob Fleuren Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.-17.18%1 339
DEERE & COMPANY-3.28%99 549
CATERPILLAR INC.-10.39%98 808
AB VOLVO-16.34%34 817
PACCAR, INC.3.08%30 968
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-22.32%22 277