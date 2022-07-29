Ebusco N : receives the first order for the Spanish market

29 July 2022 Date posted

Ebusco has signed a contract with Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB) in Spain for 21 Ebusco 2.2 12-meter buses and related chargers, to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023. With this contract, Ebusco for the first time gets a foothold in the Southern European market and thus the number of countries where Ebusco operates will be increased to nine.

Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB) is the public administration of the metropolitan area of Barcelona, a large urban conurbation made up of 36 municipalities. AMB plans and operates bus and subway networks and other sustainable transport services, the 21 new Ebusco 2.2 buses will be used in Metropolitan Bus services.

Peter Bijvelds, CEO of Ebusco comments: "We are very excited to expand our geographical presence with this very first order in Spain. Spain is one of the target markets in our international expansion strategy as the electric bus market in Spain is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. We are looking forward to support AMB in their transition to sustainable transport."