    EBUS   NL0015000CZ2

EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.

(EBUS)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
16.77 EUR   +6.07%
01:46aEbusco N : signs first order for 3.0 13.5-meter
PU
11/15Ebusco N : receives follow up order from Svealandstrafiken in Sweden
PU
10/22Certain Ordinary Shares of Ebusco Holding N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2022.
CI
Ebusco N : signs first order for 3.0 13.5-meter

11/22/2022 | 01:46am EST
Deurne, 22 November 2022 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems,has signed a contract with Dutch public transport operator EBS for 31 Ebusco 3.0 13.5-meter buses. The delivery of these buses is planned for end 2023. With EBS, Ebusco welcomes a new customer in the Netherlands, further strengthening its position in one the leading countries for zero emission transport.

The Ebusco 3.0 13.5-meter is a new addition to the line-up of the innovative, lightweight Ebusco 3.0 and reaches the maximum length on one rear axle. The buses that EBS will operate include a number of other interesting highlights such as the deployment of an all-electric heating system. The typical Ebusco 3.0 lightweight design makes it possible to offer EBS a large passenger capacity without compromising the range on a single charge. The bus is equipped with an optimal combination of 49 seats for regional transport and additional standing places for urban transport.

EBS is an ambitious Dutch public transport operator and is currently active in three regions: Waterland, Voorne-Putten & Rozenburg, and Haaglanden Streek. The company has at this moment approximately 1,000 employees and will grow within one year to more than 2,000 employees as a result of won contracts in IJssel-Vecht and Zaanstreek-Waterland. EBS will operate over 500 electric buses by the end of 2023. The order of the Ebusco 3.0 buses contributes to the further growth of the electric fleet, making it possible for EBS to provide public transport in the most sustainable way.

Wilko Mol, CEO of EBS comments: "We are very pleased to add the Ebusco 3.0 buses to our fleet. This is our first order at Ebusco and we trust that Ebusco will meet all our expectations."

Steven van der Burg, Sales Director of Ebusco comments:"We are happy and honoured to welcome EBS as a new customer. Together we can fulfil our common goal to make public transport in the Netherlands even more sustainable. We look forward to work together with EBS in the next years and are looking forward to see an increasing number of Ebusco 3.0's hit the Dutch road."

Ebusco Holding NV published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 06:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22,3 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net cash 2021 230 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 -94,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 990 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,0x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ebusco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,77 €
Average target price 24,50 €
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Bijvelds Chief Executive Officer
Paul van Beers Chief Financial Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tjaard Sijpkes Chief Technology Officer
Bob Fleuren Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBUSCO HOLDING N.V.-37.77%1 014
DEERE & COMPANY20.81%125 032
CATERPILLAR INC.11.94%120 438
AB VOLVO-8.37%37 269
PACCAR, INC.18.24%36 123
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-6.83%25 682