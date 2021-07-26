Log in
    2138   KYG3037S1021

EC HEALTHCARE

(2138)
  Report
EC Healthcare : INSIDE INFORMATION SALES VOLUME AND BUSINESS UPDATE

07/26/2021 | 07:18am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Union Medical Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 11:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 824 M 363 M 363 M
Net income 2022 387 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net cash 2022 309 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 15 248 M 1 962 M 1 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 323
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart EC HEALTHCARE
Duration : Period :
EC Healthcare Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EC HEALTHCARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,00 HKD
Average target price 20,27 HKD
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi-fai Tang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heung Wing Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kun Shing Luk Non-Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Gabriel Lee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ching Nam Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EC HEALTHCARE114.88%2 149
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL18.13%9 054
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-10.84%9 005
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%5 165
HOMESERVE PLC-6.10%4 534
FRONTDOOR, INC.-2.19%4 296