EC World Real Estate Investment Trust : Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON ASSET VALUATION

Pursuant to Rule 703 of the Listing Manual, EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ("EC World REIT" and as manager of EC World REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has obtained updated independent valuations as of 31 December 2022 for Chongxian Port Investment, Fu Heng Warehouse, Hengde Logistics, Wuhan Meiluote and Fuzhou E-Commerce (the "Relevant Properties"). The Relevant Properties, together with Chongxian Port Logistics and Beigang Logistics Stage 1 (the "Divestment Properties")1, comprise all the properties currently owned by EC World REIT.

The following table sets out the updated independent valuations as of 31 December 2022 for the Relevant Properties (which were conducted by Jones Lang Lasalle Corporate Appraisal and Advisory Limited ("JLL")) and the valuations for the Divestment Properties. The valuations for the Divestment Properties in the table are based on the agreed property values of the Divestment Properties pursuant to the Equity Purchase Agreement, which were also set out in the Circular.

Properties Market Valuation Market Valuation (RMB' million) (SGD' million1) Relevant Properties Chongxian Port Investment 2,187 423 Fu Heng Warehouse 588 114 Hengde Logistics 1,375 266 Wuhan Meiluote 170 33 Fuzhou E-Commerce 1,251 242

1 EC World REIT, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Richwin Investment Pte. Ltd., entered into a conditional equity purchase agreement dated 30 September 2022 ("Equity Purchase Agreement") with Forchn Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (being the sponsor of EC World REIT), Hangzhou Futou Beigang Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. and Forchn International Pte. Ltd. for the divestment of EC World REIT's indirect 100.0% interests in the Divestment Properties (the "Proposed Divestment"). Please refer to the circular issued to unitholders of EC World REIT ("Unitholders") on 24 November 2022 (the "Circular") as well as the announcements issued by EC World REIT from time to time, for further details.