Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  EC World Real Estate Investment Trust    BWCU   SG1DA7000003

EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(BWCU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ec World REIT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 06:35am EDT

EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015 under the laws of the

Republic of Singapore)

PAYMENT OF MANAGEMENT FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF UNITS IN EC WORLD REIT

The Board of Directors of EC World Asset Management Pte Ltd, the Manager of EC World REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that 939,720 Units ("Management Fee Units") in EC World REIT have been issued at a price of S$0.6932 per Unit as part payment of the base fee component of its management fee for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 (the "Financial Quarter").

The issue price per Management Fee Unit is the volume weighted average traded price for a Unit for all trades done on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") in the ordinary course of trading for the last ten business days immediately preceding 30 June 2020, being the end date of the Financial Quarter.

The payment of the management fee and the manner of such payment are provided in the trust deed dated 5 August 2015 (as amended) constituting EC World REIT (the "Trust Deed"). It is provided in the Trust Deed that the Manager may elect to receive the Base Fee and Performance Fee in cash or Units or a combination of cash and Units (as it may in its sole discretion determine). The Manager elected to receive 50.0% of the Base Fee in the form of Units for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020.

Following the issuance of the Management Fee Units, the Manager holds 5,009,675 Units in EC World REIT, representing 0.622% of the total number of issued Units in EC World REIT. The total number of issued Units in EC World REIT as at the date of this announcement is 804,883,3111.

By Order of the Board

Goh Toh Sim

Executive Director and CEO

EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 201523015N)

As manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust

Date: 29 September 2020

1 After the issuance of Management Fee Units.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, DBS Trustee Limited (as trustee of EC World REIT), or any of their respective affiliates.

An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Unitholders have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Predictions, projections or forecasts of the economy or economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of EC World REIT. The forecast financial performance of EC World REIT is not guaranteed. A potential investor is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 10:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
06:45aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest By Director - Zh..
PU
06:35aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest / Changes In Int..
PU
06:35aEC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue..
PU
08/10EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : REIT Delivers Distribution Per Unit ("DPU..
PU
08/07CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
08/07FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
07/24EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Date For Release Of Financial Results Of ..
PU
07/08EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On..
PU
06/29EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue..
PU
05/17ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 106 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
Net income 2020 37,7 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net Debt 2020 534 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 8,14%
Capitalization 543 M 395 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
EC World Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,77 SGD
Last Close Price 0,68 SGD
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toh Sim Goh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guo Biao Zhang Chairman
Feng Wang Chief Financial Officer
Heng Wing Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
See Hong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.40%395
PUBLIC STORAGE2.59%38 654
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.2.37%13 955
CUBESMART3.40%6 306
LIFE STORAGE, INC.-2.70%5 021
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST-0.86%2 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group