EC World Real Estate Investment Trust : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ec World REIT

EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015 under the laws of the

Republic of Singapore)

PAYMENT OF MANAGEMENT FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF UNITS IN EC WORLD REIT

The Board of Directors of EC World Asset Management Pte Ltd, the Manager of EC World REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that 939,720 Units ("Management Fee Units") in EC World REIT have been issued at a price of S$0.6932 per Unit as part payment of the base fee component of its management fee for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 (the "Financial Quarter").

The issue price per Management Fee Unit is the volume weighted average traded price for a Unit for all trades done on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") in the ordinary course of trading for the last ten business days immediately preceding 30 June 2020, being the end date of the Financial Quarter.

The payment of the management fee and the manner of such payment are provided in the trust deed dated 5 August 2015 (as amended) constituting EC World REIT (the "Trust Deed"). It is provided in the Trust Deed that the Manager may elect to receive the Base Fee and Performance Fee in cash or Units or a combination of cash and Units (as it may in its sole discretion determine). The Manager elected to receive 50.0% of the Base Fee in the form of Units for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020.

Following the issuance of the Management Fee Units, the Manager holds 5,009,675 Units in EC World REIT, representing 0.622% of the total number of issued Units in EC World REIT. The total number of issued Units in EC World REIT as at the date of this announcement is 804,883,3111.

By Order of the Board

Goh Toh Sim

Executive Director and CEO

EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 201523015N)

As manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust

Date: 29 September 2020

1 After the issuance of Management Fee Units.