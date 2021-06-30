EC World Real Estate Investment Trust : Renewal Of Property Management Agreements

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RENEWAL OF PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS

EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ("EC World REIT" and as manager of EC World REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the master property management agreement ("Master Property Management Agreement") and the individual property management agreements ("Individual Property Management Agreements") in relation to Chongxian Port Investment, Chongxian Port Logistics, Fu Zhuo Industrial, Stage 1 Properties of Bei Gang Logistics, Fu Heng Warehouse and Hengde Logistics have been renewed today.

In connection with the initial public offering of EC World REIT and the listing of its units on the Main Board of the SGX-ST, the (i) Master Property Management Agreement was first entered into between DBS Trustee Limited (the "Trustee"), the Manager and Yuntong Property Management Co., Ltd. (the "Property Manager"), a subsidiary of Forchn Holdings Group Co., Ltd. which is the sponsor of EC World REIT on 30 June 2016; and (ii) the Individual Property Management Agreements were first entered into between the Trustee, the Manager, the respective property-holding subsidiary of the Trustee and the Property Manager on 30 June 2016. The Master Property Management Agreement and the Individual Property Management Agreements were for a term of five years.

Each of the Master Property Management Agreement and the Individual Property Management Agreements have been renewed for a period of five years and on substantially the same terms and conditions as are stated in EC World REIT's initial public offering prospectus dated 20 July 2016. In relation to Fuzhou E-Commerce, the renewed Master Property Management Agreement stipulates that it shall be managed by the Property Manager in accordance with the terms of the renewed Master Property Management Agreement once its current property management agreement expires on 6 July 2024.

The Manager is of the view that the renewal of the Master Property Management Agreement and the Individual Property Management Agreements with the Property Manager will ensure that there will be continuity in the management of the properties by Yuntong Property Management Co., Ltd which will be beneficial to EC World REIT and its unitholders.

