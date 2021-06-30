Log in
    BWCU   SG1DA7000003

EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(BWCU)
  Report
EC World Real Estate Investment Trust : Renewal Of Property Management Agreements

06/30/2021 | 07:05am EDT
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RENEWAL OF PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS

EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ("EC World REIT" and as manager of EC World REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the master property management agreement ("Master Property Management Agreement") and the individual property management agreements ("Individual Property Management Agreements") in relation to Chongxian Port Investment, Chongxian Port Logistics, Fu Zhuo Industrial, Stage 1 Properties of Bei Gang Logistics, Fu Heng Warehouse and Hengde Logistics have been renewed today.

In connection with the initial public offering of EC World REIT and the listing of its units on the Main Board of the SGX-ST, the (i) Master Property Management Agreement was first entered into between DBS Trustee Limited (the "Trustee"), the Manager and Yuntong Property Management Co., Ltd. (the "Property Manager"), a subsidiary of Forchn Holdings Group Co., Ltd. which is the sponsor of EC World REIT on 30 June 2016; and (ii) the Individual Property Management Agreements were first entered into between the Trustee, the Manager, the respective property-holding subsidiary of the Trustee and the Property Manager on 30 June 2016. The Master Property Management Agreement and the Individual Property Management Agreements were for a term of five years.

Each of the Master Property Management Agreement and the Individual Property Management Agreements have been renewed for a period of five years and on substantially the same terms and conditions as are stated in EC World REIT's initial public offering prospectus dated 20 July 2016. In relation to Fuzhou E-Commerce, the renewed Master Property Management Agreement stipulates that it shall be managed by the Property Manager in accordance with the terms of the renewed Master Property Management Agreement once its current property management agreement expires on 6 July 2024.

The Manager is of the view that the renewal of the Master Property Management Agreement and the Individual Property Management Agreements with the Property Manager will ensure that there will be continuity in the management of the properties by Yuntong Property Management Co., Ltd which will be beneficial to EC World REIT and its unitholders.

1

Copies of the Master Property Management Agreement and the Individual Property Management Agreements are available for inspection at the registered office of the Manager at 6 Shenton Way #41-03, OUE Downtown 1, Singapore 068809, during normal business hours for a period of three months from the date of this Announcement.

By Order of the Board

EC WORLD ASSET MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration number: 201523015N)

Goh Toh Sim

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

30 June 2021

2

Important Notice

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of EC World REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of EC World REIT.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.

3

Disclaimer

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:04:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
