ECA : Completion of merger between Groupe Gorgé and ECA

At their respective extraordinary shareholders' meetings held this morning, the shareholders of Groupe Gorgé and ECA approved the merger of ECA by absorption into Groupe Gorgé.

This is the final stage of the planned merger between Groupe Gorgé and its subsidiary ECA. Prior to the meetings, the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) noted that it was not necessary to file a buyout offer in application of Article 236-6 of the AMF General Regulation. Furthermore, on November 13, 2020 Groupe Gorgé and ECA filed the merger document in accordance with the regulations.

The merger was finalized today in accordance with the previously announced exchange ratio (parity) of nine new Groupe Gorgé ordinary shares to five ECA ordinary shares. As a result, Groupe Gorgé issued 3,921,904 new Groupe Gorgé shares to the ECA shareholders. The new shares will be listed from January 4, 2021.

From a technical point of view, the merger will be registered in Euroclear France on January 6, 2021 and the date of delisting of the ECA shares will be effective on December 31st, 2020 after close of the stock exchange.