SHANGHAI, China, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Antora 1000 computing platform will power Geely's highly anticipated Galaxy E5 SUV, which debuted today.

Based on the world-leading 7nm SE1000 SoC, which provides high-performance computing power of 100K DMIPS and 900G FLOPS graphics rendering capability through its industry-leading multi-core heterogeneous architecture, the ECARX Antora 1000 computing platform can seamlessly integrate digital cockpit and parking capabilities.

ECARX Antora 1000 is a cost-effective solution for high-quality in-car experience of infotainment and parking assistance in the Galaxy E5, the first pure electric SUV in the Geely Galaxy series, and also enables integration with Flyme Auto, providing seamless connectivity between digital cockpit and smartphone. By integrating digital cockpit and parking capabilities onto one board, Geely is able to significantly reduce the bills of materials costs of the Galaxy E5 without sacrificing safety or efficiency.

ECARX Chairman and CEO, Ziyu Shen, said, “Demand for our cutting-edge computing platforms is growing as automakers increasingly recognize the significant value our solutions offer. The Antora 1000 not only provides a smooth and enjoyable driving experience for Geely users, but also lowers engineering costs, allowing Geely to rapidly bring the vehicles to market. Our unique ecosystem of partnerships with the likes of SiEngine plays a critical role in driving technological innovation across the industry.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6.4 million vehicles worldwide.

