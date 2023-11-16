



For the month of November 2023

ECARX Holdings Inc.

ECARX Entered into Strategic Cooperation and Licensing Agreements with Xingji Meizu





ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, through its subsidiary, entered into a strategic cooperation agreement and a licensing agreement dated November 15, 2023 with Hubei Xingji Meizu Group Co., Ltd. ("Xingji Meizu"). Pursuant to the strategic cooperation agreement, the Company and Xingji Meizu will further collaborate in the development and commercialization of the Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit solutions for three years. Pursuant to the licensing agreement, the Company has obtained certain rights to distribute the Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit solutions worldwide for three years with a total licensing fee of RMB150 million payable by the Company in installments.



























Date: November 16, 2023















