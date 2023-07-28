ECARX Holdings Inc. has appointed Mr. Phil Jing Zhou as its chief financial officer, effective on July 28, 2023. Mr. Zhou will succeed Mr. Ramesh Narasimhan, who will take on the position of advisor to the chief executive officer with effect from the same date. Mr. Zhou has more than 20 years of experience in finance and business operations in the information technology industries of Greater China and North Asia.

He joined ECARX in 2021 as chief of staff to the chief executive officer, China chief financial officer and vice president of business operations and has served as executive vice president, China operations since May 2023. Mr. Zhou previously held the senior management positions in a number of high-tech enterprises, including vice president of sales operations in Alibaba Cloud Intelligent Group, general manager of business and sales operations in Microsoft Greater China, and head of business operations and chief of staff to the chief executive officer of Amazon Web Services Greater China, where he was responsible for overall business planning, go-to-market strategy development, and commercial operations. Mr. Zhou had served as Dell Inc.s senior finance director in Greater China for a long time, responsible for financial planning and analysis, product planning and pricing strategies, revenue and profitable growth strategies, go-to-market model design and implementation, cash flow management, and internal control and assurance.

Mr. Zhou received his bachelors degree of management science from Fudan University and his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. Mr. Zhou is a member of The Association of International Accountants.