KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, spotlights Mack Besser from his racing career to Jaguar E-Type lead at ECD.

With a career spanning over decades, when combining time on the racetrack, workshops and at ECD's world class Rover Dome, Mack Besser brings a unique perspective and unparalleled expertise to the table. Mack spent over 15 years racing through the twists and turns of iconic circuits like Road America, Gran International Raceway, and Blackhawk Farms, via the VSDA (Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association). For a full image and video library that truly brings this story to life CLICK HERE.

His journey from racing vintage Jaguar E-Types on legendary tracks to overseeing their restoration and modernization at ECD Automotive Design is a testament to his unwavering commitment to preserving automotive heritage while embracing the possibilities of modern technology.

"At ECD, we're not just restoring classic cars; we're reimagining them for the future," says Mack Besser. "Our mission is to honor the legacy of the Jaguar E-Type while enhancing its performance, safety, and comfort to meet the demands of today's drivers."

The modernization process at ECD Automotive Design involves a meticulous blend of craftsmanship and innovative technology. Each Jaguar E-Type undergoes a comprehensive assessment, with upgrades tailored to enhance its driving experience without compromising its original charm and character. From choice of powertrain and suspension upgrades to modern amenities such as advanced infotainment systems, upholstery, climate control, etc., no detail is overlooked in the pursuit of automotive perfection.

"For us, it's not just about restoring cars; it's about creating unforgettable experiences for our clients," adds Tom Humble, Co-Founder of ECD Automotive Design. "Mack's passion for Jaguar E-Types is infectious, and his expertise has been instrumental in driving our modernization efforts forward. This passion for excellence is found throughout the entire team at ECD and the result is not only an extraordinary product, but also an experience of a lifetime for both the client and our internal team".

As automotive enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the future of classic car restoration, ECD Automotive Design stands at the forefront of innovation, blending the timeless elegance of the Jaguar E-Type, along with Land Rover Defenders and Range Rover Classics with the latest advancements in automotive technology.

Media High-Resolution Images and Video

High-resolution images and video are here.

Catch ECD On the Road: Upcoming Events

March 8-9 : Seattle , WA: Seattle Collector Car Garage To schedule a test drive: Click Here

, WA: Seattle Collector Car Garage March 17-19 : Palm Beach, FL - New Product unveiling and customer test drives To schedule a test drive: Click Here

- New Product unveiling and customer test drives March 20-22 : Palm Beach, FL - MEDIA EVENT: Beach Runner, New Product Launch Private Event at the ECD Auto Design House in West Palm Beach . The event will include additional one-of-a-kind vehicles and a tour of Mobile Design Studio. Media Contact: Mike Whittaker at michaelw@ecdautodesign.com to be one of the first media to experience and test drive the Beach Runner as well as other bespoke vehicles.

Palm Beach, FL - Beach Runner, New Product Launch March 20 – 24: Palm Beach, FL - Palm Beach International Boat Show

- August 15-18 : Pebble Beach, CA - Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-track-to-world-class-production-ecd-automotive-designs-mack-bessers-passion-for-jaguar-e-types-ignites-modernization-movement-302079139.html

SOURCE ECD Automotive Design