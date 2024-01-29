Echo Energy PLC - Latin America-focused exploration company - Raises GBP250,000 via direct subscription of 5.6 million new shares at a price of 0.0045 pence each. Also announces the issue of 363.6 million warrants to the arranger of the subscription, exercisable at a strike price of 0.008 pence and expiring on January 29, 2029. Admission of new shares for trading on AIM is expected on Thursday this week.
Current stock price: 0.0057 pence, down 48%
12-month change: down 94%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
