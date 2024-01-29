Echo Energy plc is an upstream energy company. The Company is a full-cycle, exploration-led, gas-focused Company with an asset base in Latin America. Its segments include Corporate and Administrative, Santa Cruz Sur. Santa Cruz Sur is a collection of five production concessions located in the onshore Austral Basin, southern Argentina. The assets sit to the northeast and southeast of its Tapi Aike exploration block. The license portfolio consists of 12 producing oil and gas fields with existing infrastructure allowing the delivery of oil and gas to local, domestic, and international export markets. The Company's Huayco and Rio Salado blocks lie in the south of Bolivia within the sub-Andean foothills of the Tarija Basin. The region is a hydrocarbon province with multi- trillion cubic feet (Tcf) gas resources. The Rio Salado license surrounds the Huayco block and lies in southern Bolivia, approximately 290 kilometers (km) south of the city of Sucre and 60 km east of Tarija.