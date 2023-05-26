Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Echo Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECHO   GB00BF0YPG76

ECHO ENERGY PLC

(ECHO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:42:50 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.0291 GBX   -13.39%
07:24aEcho Energy to sell 65% interest in Argentine Santa Cruz Sur assets
AN
05/09FTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Property Stocks; IAG Shines
DJ
05/09Echo Energy to partially sell Argentina-based Santa Cruz Sur assets
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Echo Energy to sell 65% interest in Argentine Santa Cruz Sur assets

05/26/2023 | 07:24am EDT
(Alliance News) - Echo Energy PLC on Friday said it has signed a deal to sell 65% of the company's 70% working interest in Santa Cruz Sur for GBP1.7 million.

The Latin America-focused energy company said the assets are being sold to Selva Maria Oil SA and Interoil Exploration and Production ASA.

The sale is intended to provide near-term funding to cope with current challenges.

The acquisition consists of GBP825,000 cash consideration, with GBP75,000 due immediately, as well as contingent cash payments of up to GBP500,000 aggregate and GBP400,000 payment in kind via the issue of shares in Interoil and Production upon completion of the sale.

The firm said the shares offer it additional upside exposure to the Santa Crus Sur assets. Echo will also retain a 5% non-operated working interest in the assets.

Echo noted that its 5% interest will also receive a 10-year financial guarantee in order to meet the requirements of the Argentine authorities.

The firm also added that it plans to evaluate the prospect of acquiring a producing Colombian portfolio from the buyers of its Santa Cruz Sur assets. The company added that this would allow it to drill an exploratory well.

Echo Energy shares fell 6.3% to 0.03 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.01% 76.75 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
ECHO ENERGY PLC -13.39% 0.0291 Delayed Quote.-70.13%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.16% 253.2565 Delayed Quote.33.99%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 235.72 Delayed Quote.33.37%
WTI 0.92% 72.554 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 11,8 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 9,90 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,84 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart ECHO ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Echo Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECHO ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03 GBX
Average target price 0,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 415%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin George Michael Hull Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Parsons Non-Executive Chairman
Christian James Kurt Yates Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Bessa Vice President-Exploration
