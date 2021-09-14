Log in
    ECHO   US27875T1016

ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.

(ECHO)
ECHO GLOBAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. - ECHO

09/14/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ECHO) to The Jordan Company, L.P. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Echo Global will receive only $48.25 in cash for each share of Echo Global that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-echo/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 506 M - -
Net income 2021 57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 81,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 273 M 1 273 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 593
Free-Float 80,3%
Managers and Directors
Douglas R. Waggoner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Menzel President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter M. Rogers Chief Financial Officer
Brian Parchem Chief Information Officer
Samuel K. Skinner Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.78.60%1 276
CRYOPORT, INC.46.58%2 960
ID LOGISTICS GROUP47.57%2 233
VERITIV CORPORATION322.85%1 312
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)38.63%681
WINCANTON PLC50.00%660