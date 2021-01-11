Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Echo Global Logistics, Inc.    ECHO

ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.

(ECHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Echo Global Logistics : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

01/11/2021 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2020 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Pete Rogers, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on February 3, 2021 to discuss results. 

To participate: Please call 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference "Echo Global Logistics."

To listen to the webcast: A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website, http://ir.echo.com, for one year following the call.

To listen to an audio replay: Please call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 4279188. The audio replay will be available through February 10, 2021.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Pete Rogers
Chief Financial Officer
Echo Global Logistics
312-676-4584

Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-scheduled-for-wednesday-february-3-2021-301203593.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.
07:31aECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call..
PR
01/06Sirius XM Holdings, CDK Global Among Barrington's 2021 Best Ideas List
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Continues Selling Trend at Echo Global Logistics
MT
2020ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Celebrates 15th Anniversary
PR
2020ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : LTL Operations and Service through the End of 2020
PU
2020Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at Echo Global Logistics (ECHO..
MT
2020ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : November 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Echo Global Logistics Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Echo Global Logistics
MT
2020Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target on Echo Global Logistics to $36 From..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ