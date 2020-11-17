Log in
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.    ECHO

ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.

(ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics : November 2020 Investor Presentation

11/17/2020

Echo Global Logistics

Investor Presentation

November 2020

P E O P L E • T E C H N O L O G Y • R E S U L T S

Echo Global Logistics

Leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions

Proprietary technology platform linking over 35,000 clients with a network of over 50,000 carriers

One of the largest growing 3PLs with TTM gross revenue of $2.3Bn

Value Proposition to Shippers

  • Transportation cost savings
  • Access to extensive transportation network
  • Centralized system to meet all transportation needs
  • Dedicated account teams provide superior client service
  • Web-basedapplications address entire shipment order and delivery process

Value Proposition to Carriers

  • Aligns demand with network capacity
  • Increases utilization of assets
  • Optimizes open lanes and backhauls
  • Lower client service costs
  • Shortens billing cycle, improving working capital

2

Unique Logistics Platform

Echo's Key Attributes and Highlights

1

2

Differentiated

Relationship-driven

Proprietary Technology

Customer and

that Optimizes Brokerage

Carrier Network

Value Proposition

3

4

Stability and Consistency

Track Record of

through Freight

Significant Growth

and Business Cycles

Projected to Continue

5

6

Favorable Long-term

Strong Culture and

Industry Fundamentals

Management Team

3

Echo at a Glance

Broad Cross-Country Employee Network

Minneapolis,MN Green Bay,WI

Port Sanilac, MI

Detroit,MI

Rochester,NY

Chicago,IL

Sandy,UT

Sacramento,CA

Lockport,IL

Albany,IN

San Ramon,CA

Park City,UT

Pittsburgh, PA

Watsonville,CA

Denver,CO

Kansas City,KS

St. Louis,MO

Yorba Linda,CA

Long Beach,CA

Nashville,TN

Scottsdale,AZ

Atlanta,GA

Dallas,TX

Jacksonville,FL

Houston,TX

Clearwater,FL

Critical Component of Value Proposition for Shippers

Service

Market

Transportation

TL

Partial

LTL

Intermodal Expedited

Domestic

Internat'l

Small

Spend

TL

Air

Parcel

SMB

$25K -

Transactional

$50MM

(Brokerage)

National

$50MM -

$2Bn+

Managed

SMB

$500K -

$10MM

Transportation

(Enterprise)

National

$10MM -

$200MM

Indicates primary market Indicates secondary market

need, offered by Echo need, offered by Echo

4

Product Offerings

Diverse Multimodal Portfolio

Truckload Brokerage

  • Differentiated model to efficiently aggregate capacity in fragmented market
  • Centralized, role-based execution
  • Highly scalable matching capability
  • Quick access to market information
  • Highly automated leveraging internal and external data
  • Smaller carriers increasingly interested in doing business with brokers

LTL Brokerage

  • Industry and market share leader, a one-stop-shop for shippers
  • Robust pricing engine capable of managing and simplifying complex pricing structures across multiple carriers and shippers
  • Multi-channelautomation
  • Data capture and analytics tools to optimize pricing and carrier selection
  • Efficient back office integration to manage billing and payments on high volume, transaction based systems

TL Carrier Profile by Fleet Size (# of trucks) (1)

>500

13%< 10

21%

100-500

24%

10-50

27%

50-100

15%

< 10

10 - 50

50 - 100

100 - 500

> 500

Managed Transportation

  • Managed service offering leverages transportation experts with robust TMS technology
  • Ability to drive measureable savings by utilizing Echo's multi-modal capabilities
  • Highly efficient execution with multiple automation points for both shippers and carriers
  • Moving up market with fee based services
  • Strong procurement capability across all modes of transportation

5

1. Fleet size available for 84% of loads as of Q3 2020

Building on a Strong

Track Record of Growth

2018

Revenue Exceeds $2.4B

2005 - 2019

2015

2,440

Gross Revenue CAGR

Echo acquires Command

Transportation

51%

2,185

2014

Echo exceeds $1Bn

1,943

in gross revenue

1,716

2009

Echo IPO

1,512

2006

Doug Waggoner joins

1,173

Echo from USF

Bestway

884

758

2005

Echo founded

603

426

260

203

95

7 33

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Revenue ($MM)

6

Industry Leading Technology Platform

Analytics

Pricing Engines

Client Facing

Portal

Echo Technology Platform

  • Proprietary technology designed in-house by
    engineering and transportation experts
      • Integrated across multiple modes
      • Aggregates supply and demand
      • Analytics optimized marketplace
    • Robust internal and external reporting

Carrier Facing

Portals

Digital Freight

Artificial

Matching

Intelligence

VisibilityReporting

Echo's Culture Attracts Top Talent

The Echo Way - Our Core Values

Bring Your Own

Do What's Right

Better Is the Only Option

Carry the Load Together Work Hard and Hustle

Award-Winning Culture

Connected Workforce

Applicant Tracking

Promoting internal

Employees

2,513 "The Hub"

movement,

Learning

improve hiring

Management

manager

System: Live

experience and

stream

candidate selection

meetings,

effectiveness

social groups,

knowledge

banks

Virtual Meetups

Live streaming

Echo News Network

and video chats

Intranet streamlining

Echo Engage

communication with

324

Recognition, sentiment

real-time updates and

polling, achievements,

business collaboration

performance and career

tools

discussions, real-time

feedback, goals

8

Attractive Market

Echo outperformed through

Growing US 3PL Market

financial crisis ($MM)

Gross Revenue ($Bn)

$260

$426

The US 3PL market has grown meaningfully

$203

from $104 billion in 2005 to $213 billion for 2019

300

225

214

213

184

161

167

134

142

146

157

150

119

127

127

114

107

104

75

0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source Armstrong & Associates Research

Highly Fragmented North American Broker and Carrier Market

  • Carrier Market (Trucks/Trucking Companies)
    • Approximately 3 million drivers in U.S., ~80% work for company with <10 trucks
    • Top 10 truckload (TL) carriers represent 5% of U.S. market
    • Shortage of drivers makes Echo's network of carriers more valuable
  • Brokerage Market
    • Only a handful of players of meaningful scale
    • Industry customer service levels improving, but there is large opportunity to differentiate for companies that execute effectively
    • Remains highly fragmented with hundreds of small brokers

Significant

Brokerage

Opportunity

Sources: Armstrong & Associates, Inc; U.S. Department of Transportation

9

Multiple Growth Drivers

1

Leverage TL Scale and Technology

  • Advanced matching and pricing technologies
  • Superior access to capacity
  • Client centric, and carrier's first choice

2

Continue

Placeholder

• Growth from future acquisitions

• Brokerage market is highly fragmented with hundreds of smaller players

Acquisitions

for EPS 2

• Echo has completed 21 acquisitions in 14 years

3

Grow and Enhance

Sales Force

Productivity and

Sales Offering

Productivity vs Tenure

Placeholder

for EPS 2

  • Growth of sales force and improvement in average tenure
  • Technology enhancements drive efficient productivity gains
  • Evolution of managed transportation business to reach larger accounts
  • LTL SEO automated selling

4

  • Rising prices and volatility often increase spot market opportunities

Capitalize on

• Access to capacity and data analytics provide strategic value in dynamic

Attractive Market

freight markets

Conditions

  • Potential for a tighter truckload market in the near future

10

Sales Force Maturity

Driving Productivity Gains

Highlights

Client Rep Productivity by Months of

Tenure (2) (3)

  • Tenure is lengthening
  • Increasing share of wallet

Gross Profit (000s)

  • Expanding truckload national accounts

1,250

Months

Sales Tenure (Months) (1)

1,000

45.0

42.0

40.0

36.8

750

35.0

34.4

31.8

30.0

30.0

500

25.0

23.5

20.5

19.8

20.0

16.6

250

15.0

10.0

0

Notes

Oct17-Sep18

Oct18-Sep19

Oct19-Sep20

Months

  1. Headcount includes both client and carrier-facing sales representatives. Tenure shown is trailing twelve month average
  2. Chart compares total annualized gross profit generated per average inside sales client representative

by months of tenure

11

3. Includes all existing and ex-employees

Freight Cycle Dynamics

Illustrative Freight Cycle

Index of Supply and Demand

Strong Macro Environment

ABCDA

Soft Market

  • Reduced prices
  • Plenty of capacity

Weak Macro

Environment

Demand Exceeds Supply

  • Good margins
  • Significant volumes of spot at high margins

Demand Exceeds Supply

  • Good margins
  • Significant volumes of spot at high margins

Expanding

Contracting

margins as

margins as

demand falls

demand rises

faster than supply

faster than supply

Supply Demand

12

Leading Organizations Endorse Echo

with Industry Awards and Recognition

#1 3PL in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL

Excellence Awards (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Built In Chicago's Top

100

True Value

EPA SmartWay Transport

Transport Topics' Top 50

Inbound Logistics' Top 10

Target Corp. Outstanding

Digital Companies

Customer First Award

Partner

Logistics Companies

3PLs

Partnership Award

Food Logistics' Top 3PL

Best & Brightest

#47 - Crain's Chicago

Quaker Oats: Regional

Food Logistics' FL 100+

Food Logistics' Top Green

Global Trade's America's

& Cold Storage Providers

Places to Work For in the

Business' 50 Fastest-

Broker of the Year

Top Software and

Providers

Leading 3PLs

Nation

Growing Companies

Technology Providers

13

Financial Performance

Gross Revenue

$ MM

3,000

2,440

2,250

2,185

1,943

1,512

1,716

1,500

1,173

758

884

750

603

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

% Growth

26%

17%

33%

29%

13%

13%

26%

-10%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ MM

Net Revenue

$ MM

420

400

386

319

339

290

300

200

208

156

117

143

100

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

% of Gross Revenue

19.4% 18.9% 17.6% 17.7% 19.2% 18.6% 17.4% 17.2% 17.7%

90

84

70

72

62

68

37

50

45

36

28

23

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

% of Net Revenue

24% 25% 24% 24% 23% 23% 18% 24% 22%

Note

14

1. Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA excluding the effects of changes in contingent consideration, acquisition related transaction costs, Term Loan B commitment fees, non-

recurring settlement costs, loss related to Shipper Direct acquisition, stock compensation expense and other expense

Liquidity Considerations

Key Takeaways

  • Liquidity Metrics for September 30, 2020 Cash Balance: $47.6M Outstanding ABL Balance: $145M Excess ABL Availability: $171.1M
    Total Available Liquidity: $218.7M
  • Summary of ABL Credit Facility (1)
    • Maximum loan amount: $350 million
    • Collateral: 85% advance rate on eligible AR
    • AR availability at September 30, 2020: $316.1M
    • Interest Rate: LIBOR + 150 bps or LIBOR + 125bps if borrowing less than 50% of availability
    • Maturity date: October 23, 2023
    • Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of at least 1.0

(1) For a copy of the full credit agreement, please reference: https://echogloballogisticsinc.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings

2020 Guidance(1)

Q4 2020

• Revenue: $675M - $725M

  • Commission: 29.75% - 30.25%

G&A Costs:

$49.5M - $52.5M

Depreciation:

$6.8M

  • Cash Interest: $1.0M
  • Share Count: 26.5M
  • Non-GAAPTax Rate: 25.0%

Excluded for Non-GAAP:

Amortization:

$2.7M

Stock Compensation:

$2.3M

FY 2020

• Revenue: $2.43B - $2.48B

  • Commission: 29.75% - 30.25%

G&A Costs:

$193M - $196M

Depreciation:

$27.8M

  • Cash Interest: $4.5M
  • Share Count: 26.5M
  • Non-GAAPTax Rate: 25.0%

Excluded for Non-GAAP:

Amortization:

$11.0M

Non-cash Interest:

$1.7M

Stock Compensation:

$11.5M

Fourth Quarter 2020 Trends(2)

  • October per business day revenue up 37%
  • October per business day TL shipments up 18%
  • October per business day LTL shipments up 14%
  • October net revenue margin approximately 15%

Note

  1. 2020 Guidance reflects guidance given during the earnings call on October 28, 2020
  2. October trends are representative of the first 17 business days of the month

Historical Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non- GAAP Financial Measures

dollars in millions, except per share data

FY 2011

FY 2012

FY 2013

FY 2014

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

Net Income

$

12.0

$

12.3

$

14.2

$

16.8

$

7.8

$

1.6

$

12.6

$

28.7

$

14.8

Depreciat ion

5.8

7.0

8.2

10.0

12.4

16.3

18.5

23.6

26.6

Amortization

2.5

2.2

2.3

3.9

11.7

15.8

14.2

13.0

11.8

Non-cash interest expense

-

-

-

-

4.9

7.6

8.1

9.1

7.3

Cash interest expense

-

-

-

-

4.3

6.6

6.7

6.5

5.3

Income tax expense (benefit)

6.6

7.9

8.6

10.4

3.7

(0.2)

(8.3)

9.3

7.0

EBITDA

26.9

29.4

33.3

41.1

44.8

47.7

51.8

90.2

72.9

Change in contingent consideration

(0.2)

(0.1)

0.1

2.2

0.2

(0.1)

1.0

0.4

1.1

Acquisition related transaction costs

-

-

-

1.5

6.6

-

-

0.3

-

Term Loan B commitment fees (non-recurring interest expense)

-

-

-

-

2.0

-

-

-

-

Non-recurring settlement costs

-

0.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss related to Shipper Direct acquisition

-

2.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock compensation expense

1.3

2.7

3.3

4.4

14.0

13.1

9.0

9.3

10.2

Other expense

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.2

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

28.3

$

35.6

$

37.1

$

49.5

$

67.8

$

60.8

$

61.8

$

100.2

$

84.1

Fully diluted EPS

$

0.53

$

0.54

$

0.61

$

0.71

$

0.28

$

0.05

$

0.45

$

1.03

$

0.55

Change in contingent consideration

(0.01)

-

-

0.09

0.01

(0.00)

0.04

0.01

0.04

Amortization

0.11

0.10

0.10

0.17

0.42

0.54

0.51

0.47

0.44

Acquisition-related transaction costs

-

-

-

0.06

0.23

-

-

0.01

-

Non-cash interest expense

-

-

-

-

0.17

0.26

0.29

0.33

0.27

Term Loan B commitment fees (non-recurring interest expense)

-

-

-

-

0.07

-

-

-

-

Non-recurring settlement costs

-

0.11

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss related to Shipper Direct acquisition

-

0.03

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock Compensation Expense

0.06

0.12

0.14

0.19

0.50

0.45

0.32

0.33

0.38

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.06)

(0.11)

(0.09)

(0.20)

(0.52)

(0.47)

(0.75)

(0.30)

(0.23)

Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS

$

0.63

$

0.77

$

0.76

$

1.02

$

1.16

$

0.83

$

0.86

$

1.88

$

1.45

17

Disclaimer

Echo Global Logistics Inc. published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 22:32:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 453 M - -
Net income 2020 13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 56,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 783 M 783 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 539
Free-Float 80,2%
Technical analysis trends ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,79 $
Last Close Price 29,41 $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas R. Waggoner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Menzel President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter Rogers Chief Financial Officer
Miles English Chief Information Officer
Samuel K. Skinner Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.42.08%783
DSV PANALPINA A/S30.09%36 118
CRYOPORT, INC.205.10%1 992
ID LOGISTICS GROUP9.98%1 326
WINCANTON PLC-22.22%389
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-0.23%356
