Echo Global Logistics : November 2020 Investor Presentation
11/17/2020 | 05:33pm EST
Investor Presentation
November 2020
P E O P L E • T E C H N O L O G Y • R E S U L T S
Echo Global Logistics
Leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions
Proprietary technology platform linking over 35,000 clients with a network of over 50,000 carriers
One of the largest growing 3PLs with TTM gross revenue of $2.3Bn
Value Proposition to Shippers
Transportation cost savings
Access to extensive transportation network
Centralized system to meet all transportation needs
Dedicated account teams provide superior client service
Web-basedapplications address entire shipment order and delivery process
Value Proposition to Carriers
Aligns demand with network capacity
Increases utilization of assets
Optimizes open lanes and backhauls
Lower client service costs
Shortens billing cycle, improving working capital
Unique Logistics Platform
Echo's Key Attributes and Highlights
Differentiated
Relationship-driven
Proprietary Technology
Customer and
that Optimizes Brokerage
Carrier Network
Value Proposition
3
4
Stability and Consistency
Track Record of
through Freight
Significant Growth
and Business Cycles
Projected to Continue
5
6
Favorable Long-term
Strong Culture and
Industry Fundamentals
Management Team
Echo at a Glance
Broad Cross-Country Employee Network
Minneapolis,MN Green Bay,WI
Port Sanilac, MI
Detroit,MI
Rochester,NY
Chicago,IL
Sandy,UT
Sacramento,CA
Lockport,IL
Albany,IN
San Ramon,CA
Park City,UT
Pittsburgh, PA
Watsonville,CA
Denver,CO
Kansas City,KS
St. Louis,MO
Yorba Linda,CA
Long Beach,CA
Nashville,TN
Scottsdale,AZ
Atlanta,GA
Dallas,TX
Jacksonville,FL
Houston,TX
Clearwater,FL
Critical Component of Value Proposition for Shippers
Service
Market
Transportation
TL
Partial
LTL
Intermodal Expedited
Domestic
Internat'l
Small
Spend
TL
Air
Parcel
SMB
$25K -
Transactional
$50MM
(Brokerage)
National
$50MM -
$2Bn+
Managed
SMB
$500K -
$10MM
Transportation
(Enterprise)
National
$10MM -
$200MM
Indicates primary market Indicates secondary market
need, offered by Echo need, offered by Echo
4
Product Offerings
Diverse Multimodal Portfolio
Truckload Brokerage
Differentiated model to efficiently aggregate capacity in fragmented market
Centralized, role-based execution
Highly scalable matching capability
Quick access to market information
Highly automated leveraging internal and external data
Smaller carriers increasingly interested in doing business with brokers
LTL Brokerage
Industry and market share leader, a one-stop-shop for shippers
Robust pricing engine capable of managing and simplifying complex pricing structures across multiple carriers and shippers
Multi-channelautomation
Data capture and analytics tools to optimize pricing and carrier selection
Efficient back office integration to manage billing and payments on high volume, transaction based systems
TL Carrier Profile by Fleet Size (# of trucks)
(1)
>500
13%
< 10
21%
100-500
24%
10-50
27%
50-100
15%
< 10
10 - 50
50 - 100
100 - 500
> 500
Managed Transportation
Managed service offering leverages transportation experts with robust TMS technology
Ability to drive measureable savings by utilizing Echo's multi-modal capabilities
Highly efficient execution with multiple automation points for both shippers and carriers
Moving up market with fee based services
Strong procurement capability across all modes of transportation
5
1. Fleet size available for 84% of loads as of Q3 2020
Building on a Strong
Track Record of Growth
2018
Revenue Exceeds $2.4B
2005 - 2019
2015
2,440
Gross Revenue CAGR
Echo acquires Command
Transportation
51%
2,185
2014
Echo exceeds $1Bn
1,943
in gross revenue
1,716
2009
Echo IPO
1,512
2006
Doug Waggoner joins
1,173
Echo from USF
Bestway
884
758
2005
Echo founded
603
426
260
203
95
7
33
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Gross Revenue ($MM)
Industry Leading Technology Platform
Analytics
Pricing Engines
Client Facing
Portal
Echo Technology Platform
Proprietary technology designed in-house by
engineering and transportation experts
Integrated across multiple modes
Aggregates supply and demand
Analytics optimized marketplace
Robust internal and external reporting
Digital Freight
Artificial
Matching
Intelligence
Visibility
Reporting
Echo's Culture Attracts Top Talent
The Echo Way - Our Core Values
Bring Your Own
Do What's Right
Better Is the Only Option
Carry the Load Together Work Hard and Hustle
Award-Winning Culture
Connected Workforce
Applicant Tracking
Promoting internal
Employees
2,513 "The Hub"
movement,
Learning
improve hiring
Management
manager
System: Live
experience and
stream
candidate selection
meetings,
effectiveness
social groups,
knowledge
banks
Virtual Meetups
Live streaming
Echo News Network
and video chats
Intranet streamlining
Echo Engage
communication with
324
Recognition, sentiment
real-time updates and
polling, achievements,
business collaboration
performance and career
tools
discussions, real-time
feedback, goals
Attractive Market
Echo outperformed through
Growing US 3PL Market
financial crisis ($MM)
Gross
Revenue ($Bn)
$260
$426
The US 3PL market has grown meaningfully
$203
from $104 billion in 2005 to $213 billion for 2019
300
225
214
213
184
161
167
134
142
146
157
150
119
127
127
114
107
104
75
0
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Source Armstrong & Associates Research
Highly Fragmented North American Broker and Carrier Market
Carrier Market (Trucks/Trucking Companies)
Approximately 3 million drivers in U.S., ~80% work for company with <10 trucks
Top 10 truckload (TL) carriers represent 5% of U.S. market
Shortage of drivers makes Echo's network of carriers more valuable
Brokerage Market
Only a handful of players of meaningful scale
Industry customer service levels improving, but there is large opportunity to differentiate for companies that execute effectively
Remains highly fragmented with hundreds of small brokers
Significant
Brokerage
Opportunity
Sources: Armstrong & Associates, Inc; U.S. Department of Transportation
1
Leverage TL Scale and Technology
Advanced matching and pricing technologies
Superior access to capacity
Client centric, and carrier's first choice
2
Continue
Placeholder
• Growth from future acquisitions
• Brokerage market is highly fragmented with hundreds of smaller players
Acquisitions
for EPS 2
• Echo has completed 21 acquisitions in 14 years
3
Grow and Enhance
Sales Force
Productivity and
Sales Offering
Productivity vs Tenure
Placeholder
for EPS 2
Growth of sales force and improvement in average tenure
Technology enhancements drive efficient productivity gains
Evolution of managed transportation business to reach larger accounts
LTL SEO automated selling
4
Rising prices and volatility often increase spot market opportunities
Capitalize on
• Access to capacity and data analytics provide strategic value in dynamic
Attractive Market
freight markets
Conditions
Potential for a tighter truckload market in the near future
10
Sales Force Maturity
Driving Productivity Gains
Highlights
Client Rep Productivity by Months of
Tenure
(2) (3)
Tenure is lengthening
Increasing share of wallet
Expanding truckload national accounts
1,250
Months
Sales Tenure (Months)
(1)
1,000
45.0
42.0
40.0
36.8
750
35.0
34.4
31.8
30.0
30.0
500
25.0
23.5
20.5
19.8
20.0
16.6
250
15.0
10.0
0
Notes
Oct17-Sep18
Oct18-Sep19
Oct19-Sep20
Months
Headcount includes both client and carrier-facing sales representatives. Tenure shown is trailing twelve month average
Chart compares total annualized gross profit generated per average inside sales client representative
by months of tenure
11
3. Includes all existing and ex-employees
Freight Cycle Dynamics
Illustrative Freight Cycle
Index of Supply and Demand
A
B C D A
Soft Market
Reduced prices
Plenty of capacity
Demand Exceeds Supply
Good margins
Significant volumes of spot at high margins
Demand Exceeds Supply
Good margins
Significant volumes of spot at high margins
Expanding
Contracting
margins as
margins as
demand falls
demand rises
faster than supply
faster than supply
Supply Demand
Leading Organizations Endorse Echo
with Industry Awards and Recognition
#1 3PL in
Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL
Excellence Awards (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
Built In Chicago's Top
100
True Value
EPA SmartWay Transport
Transport Topics'
Top 50
Inbound Logistics'
Top 10
Target Corp. Outstanding
Digital Companies
Customer First Award
Partner
Logistics Companies
3PLs
Partnership Award
Food Logistics'
Top 3PL
Best & Brightest
#47 - Crain's Chicago
Quaker Oats: Regional
Food Logistics'
FL 100+
Food Logistics'
Top Green
Global Trade'
s America's
& Cold Storage Providers
Places to Work For in the
Business' 50 Fastest-
Broker of the Year
Top Software and
Providers
Leading 3PLs
Nation
Growing Companies
Technology Providers
Gross Revenue
$ MM
3,000
2,440
2,250
2,185
1,943
1,512
1,716
1,500
1,173
758
884
750
603
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
% Growth
26%
17%
33%
29%
13%
13%
26%
-10%
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
$ MM
Net Revenue
$ MM
420
400
386
319
339
290
300
200
208
156
117
143
100
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
% of Gross Revenue
19.4% 18.9% 17.6% 17.7% 19.2% 18.6% 17.4% 17.2% 17.7%
90
84
70
72
62
68
37
50
45
36
28
23
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
% of Net Revenue
24% 25% 24% 24% 23% 23% 18% 24% 22%
Note
14
1. Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA excluding the effects of changes in contingent consideration, acquisition related transaction costs, Term Loan B commitment fees, non-
recurring settlement costs, loss related to Shipper Direct acquisition, stock compensation expense and other expense
Liquidity Considerations
Key Takeaways
Liquidity Metrics for September 30, 2020 Cash Balance: $47.6M Outstanding ABL Balance: $145M Excess ABL Availability: $171.1M
Total Available Liquidity: $218.7M
Summary of ABL Credit Facility (1)
Maximum loan amount: $350 million
Collateral: 85% advance rate on eligible AR
AR availability at September 30, 2020: $316.1M
Interest Rate: LIBOR + 150 bps or LIBOR + 125bps if borrowing less than 50% of availability
Maturity date: October 23, 2023
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of at least 1.0
Q4 2020
• Revenue: $675M - $725M
Commission: 29.75% - 30.25%
•
G&A Costs:
$49.5M - $52.5M
•
Depreciation:
$6.8M
Cash Interest: $1.0M
Share Count: 26.5M
Non-GAAPTax Rate: 25.0%
Excluded for Non-GAAP:
•
Amortization:
$2.7M
•
Stock Compensation:
$2.3M
FY 2020
• Revenue: $2.43B - $2.48B
Commission: 29.75% - 30.25%
•
G&A Costs:
$193M - $196M
•
Depreciation:
$27.8M
Cash Interest: $4.5M
Share Count: 26.5M
Non-GAAPTax Rate: 25.0%
Excluded for Non-GAAP:
•
Amortization:
$11.0M
•
Non-cash Interest:
$1.7M
•
Stock Compensation:
$11.5M
Fourth Quarter 2020 Trends
(2)
October per business day revenue up 37%
October per business day TL shipments up 18%
October per business day LTL shipments up 14 %
October net revenue margin approximately 15%
Note
2020 Guidance reflects guidance given during the earnings call on October 28, 2020
October trends are representative of the first 17 business days of the month
Historical Financial Information
Reconciliation of Non- GAAP Financial Measures
dollars in millions, except per share data
FY 2011
FY 2012
FY 2013
FY 2014
FY 2015
FY 2016
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
Net Income
$
12.0
$
12.3
$
14.2
$
16.8
$
7.8
$
1.6
$
12.6
$
28.7
$
14.8
Depreciat ion
5.8
7.0
8.2
10.0
12.4
16.3
18.5
23.6
26.6
Amortization
2.5
2.2
2.3
3.9
11.7
15.8
14.2
13.0
11.8
Non-cash interest expense
-
-
-
-
4.9
7.6
8.1
9.1
7.3
Cash interest expense
-
-
-
-
4.3
6.6
6.7
6.5
5.3
Income tax expense (benefit)
6.6
7.9
8.6
10.4
3.7
(0.2)
(8.3)
9.3
7.0
EBITDA
26.9
29.4
33.3
41.1
44.8
47.7
51.8
90.2
72.9
Change in contingent consideration
(0.2)
(0.1)
0.1
2.2
0.2
(0.1)
1.0
0.4
1.1
Acquisition related transaction costs
-
-
-
1.5
6.6
-
-
0.3
-
Term Loan B commitment fees (non-recurring interest expense)
-
-
-
-
2.0
-
-
-
-
Non-recurring settlement costs
-
0.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss related to Shipper Direct acquisition
-
2.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock compensation expense
1.3
2.7
3.3
4.4
14.0
13.1
9.0
9.3
10.2
Other expense
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.2
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
28.3
$
35.6
$
37.1
$
49.5
$
67.8
$
60.8
$
61.8
$
100.2
$
84.1
Fully diluted EPS
$
0.53
$
0.54
$
0.61
$
0.71
$
0.28
$
0.05
$
0.45
$
1.03
$
0.55
Change in contingent consideration
(0.01)
-
-
0.09
0.01
(0.00)
0.04
0.01
0.04
Amortization
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.17
0.42
0.54
0.51
0.47
0.44
Acquisition-related transaction costs
-
-
-
0.06
0.23
-
-
0.01
-
Non-cash interest expense
-
-
-
-
0.17
0.26
0.29
0.33
0.27
Term Loan B commitment fees (non-recurring interest expense)
-
-
-
-
0.07
-
-
-
-
Non-recurring settlement costs
-
0.11
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss related to Shipper Direct acquisition
-
0.03
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock Compensation Expense
0.06
0.12
0.14
0.19
0.50
0.45
0.32
0.33
0.38
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.06)
(0.11)
(0.09)
(0.20)
(0.52)
(0.47)
(0.75)
(0.30)
(0.23)
Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS
$
0.63
$
0.77
$
0.76
$
1.02
$
1.16
$
0.83
$
0.86
$
1.88
$
1.45
