Echo Investment S A : Archicom Group has handed over 900 apartments to clients and started the construction of another thousand units

Sale of 1,027 apartments and handover to clients - including Resi4Rent - of 905 apartments - this is the six-month results of the Echo-Archicom Group's work in the residential segment. The Group's target by the end of 2022 is to start construction of 6,200 flats - 2,400 for sale and 3,800 for rent.

In the second quarter of 2022 alone, the Group sold 324 apartments. The largest number of transactions concerned the Olimpia Port and Browary Wrocławskie projects in Wrocław (Archicom) as well as Bonarka Living II in Kraków and Rytm in Warsaw. By the end of June both companies had started the construction of nearly 1,000 apartments for sale.

'The first half of 2022 was demanding for the housing market due to the unstable situation on the construction materials market, as well as an increase in interest rates. However, a significant increase in the number of investment transactions and a reduction in the market offer are noticeable, resulting in an increase of prices and developer margin. In more difficult times, customers pay more attention to the developer's stability and reputation. This is a factor that benefits both Echo Investment and Archicom. Both companies are stable, recognizable, offer high-standard apartments and professional service at every stage of sale', says Nicklas Lindberg, CEO of Echo Investment.

In the first half of the year, Echo Investment-Archicom Group handed over 505 premises to clients - 356 individual clients and 149 premises for rent in the first project in Krakow - the Resi4Rent company.

'Diversified business allows us to maintain stability and take advantage of market opportunities. Therefore, our strategy is based on increasing market shares in the segment of apartments for sale and also for rent as the rental prices has increased 30% in the last 12 months. Resi4Rent will have 3,000 ready units in offer by the end of the year. This year, the company will start the construction of 3.8 thousand apartments, and by the end of 2024 it will achieve the target of 10 thousand', says Nicklas Lindberg.

Eco-Echo for 'A'

Following the growing client's interest in ecological and sustainable development , in the second quarter of 2022 Echo Investment introduced its system for evaluating residential buildings in terms of ecology, responsible construction, amenities and health impact - called Eko Echo. Clear criteria from these four scopes allow to evaluate each residential project in terms of its safety, high standards of construction and future use economy. Six Echo Investment's projects, including Zenit in Łódź and Wieża Jeżyce in Poznań, have already been covered by the Eko Echo standard. On a school scale, these projects deserve a 'B' grade.

'Eko Echo allows for the assessment of residential buildings in terms of meeting the strict international requirements, the latest customer needs and the current ESG trends. Assessment of environmental and resident impacts is important for buyers, but the the standards available on the market are incomprehensible and too expensive for customers and this we will sort out by our new standard', says Dawid Wrona, sales director of Echo Investment.