ECHO INVESTMENT S.A.

(ECH)
Echo Investment S A : Voice control as standard in Echo Investment's apartments

04/07/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
As the first developer on the market, Echo Investment will equip its apartments with smart home devices assisted by an Amazon Dot speaker, that will enable to manage all smart home functionalities by voice commands. A basic Echo Smart plan with voice control will be included as standard in apartments of all newly-built projects of the developer. The first project to be equipped with this solution will be the fourth stage of the ENTER estate in Naramowice in Poznań, where 150 comfortable apartments, common areas with numerous amenities and green spaces for relaxation will be built by the end of 2022. Apartments of the last stage of the project located in Poznań have just gone on sale.

'Concerned about the comfort and safety of our clients, we are constantly looking for innovative solutions that improve the quality of life. That is why we were the first to market smart devices as standard, and now we are adding voice control. All apartments that will be built in the fourth stage of the ENTER estate and our next project will be equipped with the basic smart home plan. It includes, among others: a control panel that wirelessly connects all Echo Smart devices into one system and the Amazon Dot speaker. All you have to do is to say a command and a virtual assistant Alexa will perform a given action, e.g. turn off lights in your living room, close blinds or search the Internet to answer your question. And if you happen to be out of your apartment, you can access all the functions of the smart apartment thanks to a mobile application,'says Dawid Wrona, Sales Director for residential projects at Echo Investment.

The developer has provided innovative solutions not only in apartments but also in common areas of buildings and their surroundings. As part of the Echo Life Services amenities plan, spaces that have so far been opened with an intercom (e.g. wicket gates, doors or gates) will be equipped with an automatic lock release system. In order to unlock them it is enough to approach a sensor with a smartphone with a preloaded application. Thanks to the application it will also be possible to contactless recall an elevator, which will take a resident to the right floor. There will also be a parcel locker, a creative playground, hangers and bicycle racks as well as a charger for electric cars with a billing system for energy used.

Last chance to ENTER!

The Naramowice residential estate is very popular among residents of Poznań, that can be seen from the dynamics of take-up. In the third stage, launched for sale in February this year, several dozen clients have already bought apartments, and in the earlier stages there are only a few units left. The last part of the project will extend the offer by 159 apartments with areas ranging from 27 to 143 sqm. Regardless of the size, residents of each apartment will have their own garden or balcony at their disposal. The developer has also taken care of comfortable common areas with numerous amenities and green spaces for relaxation. Completion of the construction is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The ENTER estate is located in the green surroundings of the meadows over the Warta River and the Żurawiniec Nature Reserve. A nursery, kindergarten and numerous grocery stores are located just 3 minutes from the project. By 2022, the long-awaited tram line, that will connect Naramowice with the center of Poznań, is to be completed. From the estate to a bus stop you will be able to walk in 8 minutes. Soon, a new road will also be built, as an alternative to Naramowicka Street.

Until now Echo Investment has already developed seven residential projects in Poznań, including Małe Naramowice Rynek and Pod Klonami, Kasztanowa Aleja, the Nad Wartą luxury apartment building and the Perspektywa estate. Two new, unique projects are on sale: the finished apartment building Esencja in Grabary and the cosy Nasze Jeżyce estate.

Disclaimer

Echo Investment SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
