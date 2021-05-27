Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Echo Investment S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECH   PLECHPS00019

ECHO INVESTMENT S.A.

(ECH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Echo Investment S A : summarises successful beginning of the year

05/27/2021 | 01:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finalization of the purchase of a controlling stake in Archicom, sale of 463 apartments and handing over 154 apartments to clients, start of leasing of two completed Resi4Rent projects in Warsaw, maintaining average leasing in all completed Resi4Rent buildings at the level exceeding 95%, as well as sale of the Villa Offices building in Warsaw Brewery - this is a summary of Echo Investment's operating activities in the first quarter of 2021. During this time, the Group generated PLN 24.5 million PLN net profit.

The first quarter of 2021 at Echo Investment was successful. The Group enjoys a stable financial standing and maintains a high cash position: at the end of the first quarter it was over PLN 668 million. A nearly 15% increase in the value of assets compared to the first quarter of 2020 also proves stable development. Currently, their value amounts to PLN 5.8 billion.

From the beginning of the year to the end of March 2021, Echo Investment sold 463 apartments, improving the result achieved in the same period last year by 16%. The company is constantly expanding its offer and only in 2021 as the Echo-Archicom group it will start construction of 7,000 apartments for sale and rent.

'Taking into account the new reality in which we operate, social trends, and changing client preferences, we focus on growing the residential sector. We are ready to implement this plan. In recent years, we have focused on the purchase of large plots of land, where complex and perfectly designed attractive parts of the city with a dominant residential function can be built. Additionally, in April this year, we finalised the purchase of a 66% stake in the Wrocław-based property developer Archicom, as a result of which the Echo-Archicom group has become the biggest residential developer in Poland,' says Nicklas Lindberg, CEO of Echo Investment.

The developer is consistently expanding Resi4Rent - the largest company with apartments for rent in Poland. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, Resi4Rent owned 40% of the finished units managed by institutional investors. By the end of the year it will have 2,300 apartments in operation and more than 3,000 units under construction.

Currently Echo Investment has office buildings under construction with a total leasable area of approx. 100,000 sqm and another 206,000 sqm are in the planning stage. In the first quarter it started the construction of an office complex Brain Park in Kraków. In March 2021, the company sold the Villa Offices building of Warsaw Brewery complex.

'We are conducting advanced talks about the sale of other buildings, which should soon result in signed sale contracts. With an excellent location, good architecture and individual approach to clients, our office buildings are a stable, long-term investment for funds and financial institutions. The first quarter also brought an increased interest from tenants which resulted in contracts signed for 40,000 sqm. We are also in ongoing process of many lease negotiations and this proves that people are coming back to the offices,' comments Maciej Drozd, CFO of Echo Investment.

In retail segment, in the first quarter of 2021, among other things, Echo can highlight two significant lease agreements. The company leased 8,500 sqm of retail space to Kaufland chain in the Pasaż Opieńskiego shopping center in Poznań, while in Łódź Fuzja it has signed an agreement with Netto. Whereas in Warsaw Brewery, after the difficult time of lockdown, the first restaurants, cafes and service points have been attracting crowds of Warsaw residents every day.

Disclaimer

Echo Investment SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECHO INVESTMENT S.A.
01:23aECHO INVESTMENT S A  : summarises successful beginning of the year
PU
05/24ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : Chillispaces chooses React
PU
05/18ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : MidPoint71 to be the head office of 3M GSC Poland in Wroc..
PU
05/05ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : My Place attracts tenants
PU
04/22ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : finalizes the acquisition of a controlling stake in Archi..
PU
04/19ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : Nursery and kindergarten at West 4 Business Hub
PU
04/12ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : presents its concept for a school at Konstruktorska stree..
PU
04/08ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : Fulfillment of the only condition precedent specified in ..
PU
04/07ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : Voice control as standard in Echo Investment's apartments
PU
03/31ECHO INVESTMENT S A  : - 2020 fy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 798 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2021 180 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 502 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 6,64%
Capitalization 1 845 M 501 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart ECHO INVESTMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Echo Investment S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECHO INVESTMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,42 PLN
Last Close Price 4,47 PLN
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicklas Lindberg Chief Executive Officer
Maciej Adam Drozd Chief Financial Officer
Karim Michael Khairallah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mariusz Jedruszczak Head-Information Technology Department
Stefan Kawalec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECHO INVESTMENT S.A.10.64%501
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.30%47 019
VONOVIA SE-16.92%33 869
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.30%21 900
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.42%21 326
VINGROUP12.48%17 106