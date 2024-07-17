Introducing the new Boost Mobile branding, and simple pricing, delivering the best value and a better wireless experience to U.S. consumers.

New 30-day money-back guarantee allows new customers to experience Boost Mobile's 5G network risk-free – with device upgrades available with no trade-in required!

DENVER, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile, the newest nationwide wireless carrier, is shaking up the wireless industry with its new 5G Boost Mobile Network and easy-to-understand offers with more flexibility for all consumers. In addition, Boost Mobile is repositioning its brand and unveiling its enhanced digital purchasing experience, bringing an innovative and fresh approach to a stale wireless industry. Today Boost Mobile is announcing:

New Boost Mobile brand with new unified digital experience at BoostMobile.com . Boost Mobile is now the only nationwide carrier with both prepaid and postpaid mobile services under one name because Boost believes how you pay is not a product.

Boost Mobile is now the only nationwide carrier with both prepaid and postpaid mobile services under one name because Boost believes how you pay is not a product. New simplified pricing with Unlimited plans starting at just $25 a month , while other carriers offer their best pricing on an account holder's third or fourth line, Boost Mobile gives the best pricing on any line – and the $25 -a-month plan is price locked forever for customers who sign up now with autopay.

, while other carriers offer their best pricing on an account holder's third or fourth line, Boost Mobile gives the best pricing on any line – and the -a-month plan is price locked forever for customers who sign up now with autopay. Boost Mobile is also kicking off a nationwide brand and advertising campaign, positioning Boost Mobile as the ultimate value in wireless, and bringing awareness to its new 5G network as the best choice in wireless.

positioning Boost Mobile as the ultimate value in wireless, and bringing awareness to its new 5G network as the best choice in wireless. Boost Mobile customers have access to more towers than any other carrier , offering coverage to 99 percent of the country. i

, offering coverage to 99 percent of the country. Boost Mobile is launching a new 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing new customers to test Boost Mobile's nationwide 5G network risk-free and experience its speed and reliability firsthand.

"There is too much complexity in the wireless market today. Boost Mobile is simplifying its digital purchasing experience and offerings to give consumers more flexibility and choice with unbelievable value," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and president of EchoStar, parent company of Boost Mobile. "Today's announcement is the first step of many designed to further empower Boost Mobile customers. In contrast to other carriers that continue to raise rates, add fees and layer extras into plans that customers simply don't want or need, Boost is delivering transparent plans that allow customers to buy exactly the services they need, while saving hundreds of dollars annually compared to other wireless carriers."

New Online Plans with Simplified Pricing and Options for All

With the launch of its new brand, Boost Mobile is introducing four new wireless online plans that make it simple for consumers to enjoy unlimited 5G starting at just $25 a month. The new plans offer choice and flexibility without the hidden fees or trade-offs common with other providers. Customers can now easily choose the right services to fit their lifestyle.

"Boost Mobile is providing a compelling new choice in wireless," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing for Boost Mobile. "We offer transparent, straightforward plans starting at $25 a month on a single line and an extended portfolio of devices for all consumer needs. We've simplified the online experience into one brand and location at BoostMobile.com."

Boost Mobile customers also have the freedom to enhance their plans with Add-On services anytime, including international coverage options and Boost Protect – which includes AppleCare Services for iPhone. Boost Mobile also recently launched Boost Family Guard, a family management app allowing customers to monitor device use for up to 10 users. This newest Add-On gives the Boost Mobile account holder the option to limit user screen time, track user locations and more.

One Boost Mobile

In the fiercely competitive wireless industry, it's critical for brands to adapt, evolve and think differently. As the newest nationwide carrier, Boost is combining Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite under one umbrella – Boost Mobile. One identity allows Boost Mobile to deliver better value to customers through a holistic approach and strategic vision in a singular experience – uniquely offering both prepaid and postpaid services under one brand. The new Boost Mobile is brought to life with a new visual identity, logo and campaign.

The new Boost Mobile logo includes the infinity symbol representing the combination of the best of prepaid and postpaid, created to deliver the best value and more connectivity options for every consumer, as well as Boost Mobile's commitment to constantly evolve to meet its customers' changing needs.

The Boost Mobile 5G Network

The Boost Mobile Network's superfast 5G keeps people connected with faster download speeds, streaming and gaming. Boost Mobile customers have access to more towers than any other carrier, providing unmatched reliability and connectivity when it matters most. Boost Mobile's unique cloud-native Open RAN 5G network technology ensures consumers have access to fast 5G speeds and the newest network technology.

To show off its state-of-the-art network, Boost Mobile is also introducing a new 30-day money-back guarantee.ii This allows new customers to try Boost Mobile's 5G network risk-free, ensuring they experience its speed and reliability firsthand.

Visit BoostMobile.com to experience the new digital experience and switch to one of Boost Mobile's new flexible and transparent rate plans today.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25 for unlimited 5G. Boost's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

i The Boost Mobile Network includes roaming coverage from partner networks which cover 99% of the U.S. Population.

ii Money Back Guarantee: Customers who cancel within 30 days of activation, will have Boost service fees refunded.

