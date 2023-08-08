Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after deal activity.

Charlie Ergen has struck a deal to merge his major holdings, satellite-television company Dish Network and satellite-based Internet provider EchoStar, as he seeks more scale for his attempt to take on AT&T and Verizon in the wireless phone business.

Shares of record label Warner Music Group rallied after it posted stronger-than-anticipated fiscal third-quarter profit. Fox Corp. said it remains bullish on the value of the traditional pay-television bundle for its sports and entertainment content, despite continued subscriber losses due to cord-cutting and an industry wide shift to streaming.

New York Times Co. said it increased its digital-subscriber base to 9.19 million in the second quarter and generated more revenue from each of them than it did a year ago, as a wave of introductory discounts expired for some existing users.

