Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EchoStar Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SATS   US2787681061

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

(SATS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECHOSTAR : TO NAME HAMID AKHAVAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT - Form 8-K

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ECHOSTAR TO NAME HAMID AKHAVAN AS
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

ENGLEWOOD, CO, February 22, 2022 --- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced that Hamid Akhavan will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and President, effective March 31, 2022. Akhavan will succeed Michael Dugan, who will be retiring as Chief Executive Officer and President effective March 31, 2022, after over 30 years of service to EchoStar and its predecessors.

A seasoned and results-oriented CEO and technologist, Akhavan has extensive leadership experience at major telecommunications and technology companies, including as CEO of Unify, Inc. (formerly Siemens Enterprise Communications) and CEO of T-Mobile International, where he also served as a member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom. In recent years, Akhavan has been active in private equity and investing and has served on the board of directors of several public and private companies. Most recently, Akhavan has been a partner at Twin Point Capital, where he led several of the firm's recent investments in communications companies. Akhavan holds an MS in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT and a BS in electrical engineering from CalTech.

"With his extensive leadership experience, deep technical knowledge and strategic acumen, Hamid is the ideal choice to lead our global organization. I look forward to working with him in driving EchoStar's success to the next level," said Charlie Ergen, Chairman of EchoStar's Board of Directors. "I also want to thank Mike for his years of service and guidance to EchoStar. Since joining the EchoStar family in 1990, Mike has played a pivotal role in all aspects of EchoStar's business, including as president of the business unit now operated independently as DISH Network and the launch of its direct broadcast satellite service. His steady hand and leadership helped EchoStar to thrive amid a rapidly changing technological environment. Mike will be handing Hamid a strong organization ready to meet the challenges facing it today and in the future."

Dugan will remain on the board of directors and will serve as a strategic advisor to the company.



"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead EchoStar in its next phase of growth and development," Akhavan said. "EchoStar is an incredible technology and services company which has been a pioneer since its inception. I am looking forward to a close collaboration with Charlie and the team at EchoStar, and continuing Mike's relentless focus on operational excellence."

###
Media contact:
Sharyn Nerenberg
Sharyn.Nerenberg@EchoStar.com
(301) 428-7124
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.


Disclaimer

EchoStar Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
05:27pECHOSTAR : TO NAME HAMID AKHAVAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT - Form 8-K
PU
04:49pECHOSTAR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04:02pEchostar to name hamid akhavan as chief executive officer and president
PR
02/18EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Fi..
PR
02/17Inmarsat and hughes support itu disaster relief efforts with $1.3 million donation
PR
02/15Hughes Introduces First-of-its-Kind Community LTE Service
PR
01/25Hughes and Network Services Solutions to Deploy Enhanced Pipeline Monitoring Network
PR
01/21EchoStar's Hughes, OneWeb Sign Deal to Provide Satellite Broadband Services in India
MT
01/21OneWeb and Hughes Announce Agreement to Bring Low Earth Orbit Satellite Broadband Servi..
PR
01/05Hughes Communications, Bharti Airtel Launch Indian Satellite Broadband Joint Venture
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 990 M - -
Net income 2021 183 M - -
Net cash 2021 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 305 M 2 305 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EchoStar Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,67 $
Average target price 46,50 $
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Dugan President, Chief Executive Office & Director
David J. Rayner Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Treasurer
Charles William Ergen Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Pearre Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
C. Michael Schroeder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION1.21%2 305
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-9.72%241 289
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-12.40%38 743
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.83%36 638
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-5.45%35 747
ERICSSON-5.85%33 411