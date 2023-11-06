ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $413.1 million.
- Net income of $0.5 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $3.2 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.04.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $125.8 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
- Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2023, up from $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2023.
Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $1.3 billion.
- Net income of $37.4 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $43.4 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.52.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $414.1 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"In the third quarter of 2023, the EchoStar team was fully engaged across our business. We received orders from new and existing customers in our enterprise, international, government, and mobility groups," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "Our consumer team continued to expand adoption of our low-latency HughesNet Fusion plans and the JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite is fully functional and expected to begin commercial service in December."
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue decreased 17.0% or $84.3 million year over year. The decrease was driven by lower service revenues of $42.0 million primarily due to fewer broadband customers. Equipment revenue decreased $42.3 million, primarily due to lower domestic and international deployments and shipments. Most enterprise orders are recognized over several years, which can create some variation or irregularity in our revenue, which we saw in the third quarter.
- Net income decreased $19.0 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in operating income driven by lower revenue and higher transaction costs related to the proposed merger with DISH. These items were partially offset by higher interest income of $12.0 million and a favorable change of $4.7 million in our income tax provision.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 20.8% or $33.0 million year over year.
- Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased $33.8 million year over year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower service and equipment revenue, partially offset by lower sales and marketing expense from our broadband consumer business and lower research and development expenses.
- ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.4 million year over year, primarily due to higher revenue.
- Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively flat year over year.
- Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,063,000, declining 165,000 from December 31, 2022. In the U.S., our current capacity limitations, increasing bandwidth usage by our existing subscribers, and competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were tempered by our focus on more profitable consumer subscribers and by our allocation of capacity to enterprise opportunities.
- For the three months ended September 30, 2023, approximately 37% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our enterprise customers, decreasing from 40% in the same period last year. Despite this drop in revenue, we remain committed to growing our Enterprise market. Just recently, we announced a major deal with Delta Air Lines that will increase our backlog in the fourth quarter and diversify our business.
- The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite launched successfully on July 28, 2023. Currently, the satellite is in the final stages of in-orbit testing. Service launch is on schedule for December which will instantly bring over 500 Gbps of capacity over North and South America.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the three months
For the nine months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Hughes
$ 404,209
$ 489,565
$ 1,279,739
$ 1,475,512
EchoStar Satellite Services
6,446
4,981
18,563
14,305
Corporate and Other
2,419
2,841
7,478
8,420
Total revenue
$ 413,074
$ 497,387
$ 1,305,780
$ 1,498,237
Net income (loss)
$ 532
$ 19,550
$ 37,437
$ 118,968
Adjusted EBITDA
Hughes
$ 143,730
$ 177,574
$ 469,007
$ 544,284
EchoStar Satellite Services
4,867
3,447
14,085
9,658
Corporate & Other
(22,788)
(22,202)
(69,042)
(61,506)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 125,809
$ 158,819
$ 414,050
$ 492,436
Expenditures for property and equipment, net of refunds and other receipts
$ 79,164
$ 61,457
$ 172,251
$ 249,374
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
For the three months
For the nine months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$ 532
$ 19,550
$ 37,437
$ 118,968
Interest income, net
(26,209)
(14,183)
(78,331)
(29,677)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
12,650
13,845
39,176
43,125
Income tax provision (benefit), net
8,547
13,195
38,780
51,367
Depreciation and amortization
103,028
110,233
311,474
347,224
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
2,712
2,853
6,005
8,736
EBITDA
$ 101,260
$ 145,493
$ 354,541
$ 539,743
(Gains) losses on investments, net
10,743
10,077
23,337
(48,071)
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net
2,089
2,805
(4,482)
53
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
3,142
711
Other-than-temporary impairment losses on equity method investments
—
—
33,400
—
Merger costs
11,717
—
11,717
—
Gain on repayment of other debt securities
—
—
(7,605)
—
License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests
—
444
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 125,809
$ 158,819
$ 414,050
$ 492,436
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors.
Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a webcast to discuss its earnings on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using an online form found at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIffe2a41bff0e4a198973106da5a17dab.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier technology and networking services provider offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its Hughes®, HughesNet® and EchoStar® brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the Company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on social media.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of
September 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,094,531
$ 704,541
Marketable investment securities
894,744
973,915
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
235,421
236,479
Other current assets, net
248,241
210,446
Total current assets
2,472,937
2,125,381
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,144,707
2,237,617
Operating lease right-of-use assets
143,726
151,518
Goodwill
532,710
532,491
Regulatory authorizations, net
459,463
462,531
Other intangible assets, net
13,975
15,698
Other investments, net
136,455
356,705
Other non-current assets, net
326,485
317,062
Total non-current assets
3,757,521
4,073,622
Total assets
$ 6,230,458
$ 6,199,003
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 82,291
$ 101,239
Contract liabilities
122,288
121,739
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
192,100
199,853
Total current liabilities
396,679
422,831
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
1,497,396
1,496,777
Deferred tax liabilities, net
433,370
424,621
Operating lease liabilities
127,829
135,932
Other non-current liabilities
109,396
119,787
Total non-current liabilities
2,167,991
2,177,117
Total liabilities
2,564,670
2,599,948
Commitments and contingencies
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 59,532,668 shares issued and 36,219,357 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 58,604,927 shares issued and 35,291,616 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022
59
59
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
48
48
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
—
—
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,383,671
3,367,058
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(161,515)
(172,239)
Accumulated earnings (losses)
876,959
833,517
Treasury shares, at cost, 23,313,311 at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(525,824)
(525,824)
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
3,573,398
3,502,619
Non-controlling interests
92,390
96,436
Total stockholders' equity
3,665,788
3,599,055
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,230,458
$ 6,199,003
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months
For the nine months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Services and other revenue
$ 359,349
$ 401,382
$ 1,108,386
$ 1,234,890
Equipment revenue
53,725
96,005
197,394
263,347
Total revenue
413,074
497,387
1,305,780
1,498,237
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
133,335
145,189
401,431
430,553
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
43,180
74,329
151,004
213,497
Selling, general and administrative expenses
104,988
111,421
322,469
342,682
Research and development expenses
6,463
9,181
21,560
25,562
Depreciation and amortization
103,028
110,233
311,474
347,224
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
3,142
711
Total costs and expenses
390,994
450,353
1,211,080
1,360,229
Operating income (loss)
22,080
47,034
94,700
138,008
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
26,209
14,183
78,331
29,677
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(12,650)
(13,845)
(39,176)
(43,125)
Gains (losses) on investments, net
(10,743)
(10,077)
(23,337)
48,071
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
(1,978)
(1,426)
(3,075)
(4,441)
Other-than-temporary impairment losses on equity method investments
—
—
(33,400)
—
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
(2,089)
(2,805)
4,482
(53)
Other, net
(11,750)
(319)
(2,308)
2,198
Total other income (expense), net
(13,001)
(14,289)
(18,483)
32,327
Income (loss) before income taxes
9,079
32,745
76,217
170,335
Income tax benefit (provision), net
(8,547)
(13,195)
(38,780)
(51,367)
Net income (loss)
532
19,550
37,437
118,968
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
2,712
2,853
6,005
8,736
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock
$ 3,244
$ 22,403
$ 43,442
$ 127,704
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic
$ 0.04
$ 0.27
$ 0.52
$ 1.51
Diluted
$ 0.04
$ 0.27
$ 0.52
$ 1.51
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 37,437
$ 118,968
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
311,474
347,224
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,142
711
Losses (gains) on investments, net
23,337
(48,071)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net
3,075
4,441
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
(4,482)
53
Deferred tax provision, net
8,088
28,901
Stock-based compensation
8,239
8,401
Amortization of debt issuance costs
619
583
Gain on repayment of other debt securities
(7,605)
—
Other-than-temporary impairment losses on equity method investments
33,400
—
Accretion of discounts on debt investments
(21,340)
159
Other, net
(6,634)
35,450
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
2,940
(63,563)
Other current assets, net
(46,216)
(26,402)
Trade accounts payable
(22,817)
657
Contract liabilities
549
(13,759)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(489)
(27,004)
Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net
(21,694)
(23,432)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
301,023
343,317
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(1,015,650)
(540,447)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
1,150,683
917,077
Expenditures for property and equipment
(206,862)
(249,374)
Refunds and other receipts related to capital expenditures
34,611
—
Expenditures for externally marketed software
(22,373)
(16,926)
Proceeds from repayment of other debt investment
148,448
—
India JV formation
—
(7,892)
Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate
—
2,000
Sale of unconsolidated affiliate
—
7,500
Sales of other investments
—
3,070
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
88,857
115,008
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of finance lease obligations
—
(114)
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
(3,144)
(2,422)
Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
2,953
7,173
Payment of equity registration fees
(1,327)
—
Treasury share repurchase
—
(89,303)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,518)
(84,666)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
1,622
(3,123)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
389,984
370,536
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period
705,882
536,874
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period
$ 1,095,866
$ 907,410
