ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $453.1 million .

. Net income of $9.1 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $11.2 million , and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.13 .

, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of . Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $153.3 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

(see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below). Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2023 , up from $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2023 .

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $892.7 million .

. Net income of $36.9 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $40.2 million , and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.48 .

, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of . Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $288.2 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"In the second quarter of 2023, the EchoStar team once again delivered a strong performance, ending the quarter with the delivery of the JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite to the launch base as scheduled," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "While optimizing existing assets and pursuing new avenues of growth, the team also planned the JUPITER 3 launch mission in record time – executing it flawlessly and setting us on the path to future growth."

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue decreased 9.3% or $46.2 million year over year. The decrease was driven by lower service revenues of $43.2 million partially due to fewer broadband customers. Equipment revenue decreased $3.0 million , primarily due to lower sales to both domestic and international enterprise customers, partially offset by an increase in sales to our mobile satellite system customers and positive adjustments on profit margin on long-term contracts.

year over year. The decrease was driven by lower service revenues of partially due to fewer broadband customers. Equipment revenue decreased , primarily due to lower sales to both domestic and international enterprise customers, partially offset by an increase in sales to our mobile satellite system customers and positive adjustments on profit margin on long-term contracts. Net income decreased $1.4 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to an impairment of a certain equity investment of $33.4 million and higher income tax expense of $13.4 million . These items were partially offset by a favorable change in investment losses of $17.1 million , higher interest income of $14.5 million , $6.9 million in foreign exchange gains and $6.7 million in other income due to gain on the repayment from other debt securities.

year over year. The decrease was primarily due to an impairment of a certain equity investment of and higher income tax expense of . These items were partially offset by a favorable change in investment losses of , higher interest income of , in foreign exchange gains and in other income due to gain on the repayment from other debt securities. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.6% or $14.5 million year over year.

year over year. Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased $11.3 million year over year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower service and equipment revenue, partially offset by lower sales and marketing expense from our broadband consumer business.

year over year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower service and equipment revenue, partially offset by lower sales and marketing expense from our broadband consumer business.

ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.0 million year over year, primarily due to higher revenue.

year over year, primarily due to higher revenue.

Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA decreased $4.2 million year over year, primarily due to higher corporate expenses.

year over year, primarily due to higher corporate expenses. Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,122,000, declining 106,000 from December 31, 2022 . Our current capacity limitations, increasing bandwidth usage by approximately 16% year on year on average by our existing U.S subscribers, and competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America , subscriber levels were tempered by our focus on more profitable consumer segments and by our allocation of capacity to enterprise opportunities.

. Our current capacity limitations, increasing bandwidth usage by approximately 16% year on year on average by our existing U.S subscribers, and competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In , subscriber levels were tempered by our focus on more profitable consumer segments and by our allocation of capacity to enterprise opportunities. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 , approximately 41% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our enterprise customers, increasing from 37% in the same period last year.

, approximately 41% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our enterprise customers, increasing from 37% in the same period last year. The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite shipped to the launch site in June and subsequently launched successfully on July 28, 2023 . Currently, the satellite is being raised to its orbit, 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above the Earth and to its destination at the 95 degrees west orbital slot. It will undergo extensive bus and payload testing before beginning service in the fourth quarter of this year.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenue















Hughes

$ 444,335

$ 491,841

$ 875,530

$ 985,947 EchoStar Satellite Services

6,120

4,850

12,117

9,324 Corporate and Other

2,654

2,625

5,059

5,579 Total revenue

$ 453,109

$ 499,316

$ 892,706

$ 1,000,850

















Net income (loss)

$ 9,085

$ 10,473

$ 36,905

$ 99,418

















Adjusted EBITDA















Hughes

$ 171,114

$ 182,423

$ 325,277

$ 366,710 EchoStar Satellite Services

4,563

3,521

9,218

6,212 Corporate & Other

(22,423)

(18,216)

(46,254)

(39,305) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 153,254

$ 167,728

$ 288,241

$ 333,617

















Expenditures for property and equipment, net

of refunds and other receipts

$ 49,016

$ 75,779

$ 93,087

$ 187,917

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net income (loss)

$ 9,085

$ 10,473

$ 36,905

$ 99,418 Interest income, net

(23,526)

(9,072)

(52,122)

(15,494) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

13,240

14,307

26,526

29,280 Income tax provision (benefit), net

18,773

5,390

30,233

38,172 Depreciation and amortization

105,588

116,555

208,446

236,991 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,072

3,395

3,293

5,883 EBITDA

$ 125,232

$ 141,048

$ 253,281

$ 394,250 (Gains) losses on investments, net

5,485

22,538

12,594

(58,148) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net

(3,258)

3,642

(6,571)

(2,752) Impairment of long-lived assets

—

711

3,142

711 Other-than-temporary impairment losses on equity method investments

33,400

—

33,400

— Gain on repayment of other debt securities

(7,605)

—

(7,605)

— License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests

—

(211)

—

(444) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 153,254

$ 167,728

$ 288,241

$ 333,617

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a webcast to discuss its earnings on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using an online form found at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe20855193e2544169ac34ab8964798ff.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier technology and networking services provider offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its Hughes®, HughesNet® and EchoStar® brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the Company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on social media.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022



(unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 702,055

$ 704,541 Marketable investment securities

1,211,407

973,915 Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

238,967

236,479 Other current assets, net

244,347

210,446 Total current assets

2,396,776

2,125,381 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,168,376

2,237,617 Operating lease right-of-use assets

144,055

151,518 Goodwill

533,295

532,491 Regulatory authorizations, net

460,310

462,531 Other intangible assets, net

14,582

15,698 Other investments, net

193,432

356,705 Other non-current assets, net

326,218

317,062 Total non-current assets

3,840,268

4,073,622 Total assets

$ 6,237,044

$ 6,199,003









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 91,118

$ 101,239 Contract liabilities

107,977

121,739 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

199,086

199,853 Total current liabilities

398,181

422,831 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

1,497,187

1,496,777 Deferred tax liabilities, net

432,877

424,621 Operating lease liabilities

128,374

135,932 Other non-current liabilities

109,299

119,787 Total non-current liabilities

2,167,737

2,177,117 Total liabilities

2,565,918

2,599,948









Commitments and contingencies



























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares

authorized, 59,474,291 shares issued and 36,160,980 shares

outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 58,604,927 shares issued and

35,291,616 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022

59

59 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

48

48 Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022

—

— Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

3,379,997

3,367,058 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(153,874)

(172,239) Accumulated earnings (losses)

873,715

833,517 Treasury shares, at cost, 23,313,311 at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(525,824)

(525,824) Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,574,121

3,502,619 Non-controlling interests

97,005

96,436 Total stockholders' equity

3,671,126

3,599,055 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,237,044

$ 6,199,003

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenue:















Services and other revenue

$ 371,510

$ 414,697

$ 749,037

$ 833,508 Equipment revenue

81,599

84,619

143,669

167,342 Total revenue

453,109

499,316

892,706

1,000,850 Costs and expenses:















Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

132,724

144,235

268,096

285,364 Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

56,162

70,054

107,824

139,168 Selling, general and administrative expenses

107,420

113,091

217,481

231,261 Research and development expenses

6,842

8,764

15,097

16,381 Depreciation and amortization

105,588

116,555

208,446

236,991 Impairment of long-lived assets

—

711

3,142

711 Total costs and expenses

408,736

453,410

820,086

909,876 Operating income (loss)

44,373

45,906

72,620

90,974 Other income (expense):















Interest income, net

23,526

9,072

52,122

15,494 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(13,240)

(14,307)

(26,526)

(29,280) Gains (losses) on investments, net

(5,485)

(22,538)

(12,594)

58,148 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(546)

(1,301)

(1,097)

(3,015) Other-than-temporary impairment losses on equity method investments

(33,400)

—

(33,400)

— Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

3,258

(3,642)

6,571

2,752 Other, net

9,372

2,673

9,442

2,517 Total other income (expense), net

(16,515)

(30,043)

(5,482)

46,616 Income (loss) before income taxes

27,858

15,863

67,138

137,590 Income tax benefit (provision), net

(18,773)

(5,390)

(30,233)

(38,172) Net income (loss)

9,085

10,473

36,905

99,418 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,072

3,395

3,293

5,883 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ 11,157

$ 13,868

$ 40,198

$ 105,301

















Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:















Basic

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.48

$ 1.24 Diluted

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.48

$ 1.24

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)





For the six months ended

June 30,



2023

2022









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 36,905

$ 99,418 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

208,446

236,991 Impairment of long-lived assets

3,142

711 Losses (gains) on investments, net

12,594

(58,148) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

1,097

3,015 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

(6,571)

(2,752) Deferred tax provision, net

7,872

24,412 Stock-based compensation

5,375

5,047 Amortization of debt issuance costs

410

386 Gain on repayment of other debt securities

(7,605)

— Other-than-temporary impairment losses on equity method investments

33,400

— Other, net

(22,498)

27,397 Changes in assets and liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

975

(39,271) Other current assets, net

(41,887)

(6,113) Trade accounts payable

(16,771)

1,793 Contract liabilities

(13,762)

(6,487) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,416

(10,119) Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

(13,580)

(24,648) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

190,958

251,632









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(900,560)

(183,529) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

663,873

669,600 Expenditures for property and equipment

(124,458)

(187,917) Refunds and other receipts related to capital expenditures

31,371

— Expenditures for externally marketed software

(15,253)

(11,967) Proceeds from repayment of other debt investment

148,448

— India JV formation

—

(7,892) Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate

—

2,000 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(196,579)

280,295









Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of finance lease obligations

—

(114) Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(2,460)

(1,908) Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

2,143

5,046 Treasury share repurchase

—

(77,095) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(317)

(74,071)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

3,483

(728) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,455)

457,128 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

705,883

536,874 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 703,428

$ 994,002

