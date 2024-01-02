EchoStar Corporation(NasdaqGS:SATS) added to S&P 600

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Hughes and Echostar Satellite Services segment. The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet products and services to consumer customers. It offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. It also designs, provides and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems. The Echostar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers and private enterprise customers. The Company operates its Echostar Satellite Services business using primarily the EchoStar IX satellite and the EchoStar 105/SES-11 satellite and related infrastructure.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services