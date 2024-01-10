Skydance Backers Explore All-Cash Deal to Gain Control of Paramount

CEO David Ellison, father Larry Ellison and other investors are in talks to buy Shari Redstone's stake in National Amusements, Paramount's parent.

Alaska Airlines cancels 737 Max 9 flights through Saturday

Alaska Airlines says it "continues to wait for documentation from Boeing and the FAA to begin inspection of our 737-9 Max fleet."

3M's CEO is in line for a $26 million pension - as company freezes the plan for employees

Another U.S. corporation cuts retirement benefits for its workers while fattening benefits for the people in its executive suites.

Amazon Is Laying Off Hundreds at Prime Video, MGM Studios and Twitch

The e-commerce company laid off thousands of employees last year across several business units.

Pat McAfee Says Aaron Rodgers Won't Appear on ESPN Show for Rest of NFL Season

"There are going to be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included," McAfee said.

SAP to Pay More Than $220 Million to End Bribery Probes

Prosecutors said the German software company, which allegedly paid bribes to foreign officials in South Africa and Indonesia, has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement.

Lowe's Starts Reward Program for DIYers. Tractor Supply Shows How It Can Help Sales.

While loyalty programs have become commonplace for retailers, the home improvement sector is still in early stages.

EchoStar Stock Climbs After Hiring Advisers to Evaluate Options

Shares of EchoStar, which recently merged with Dish Network, surged after the telecommunications company said it has hired advisers to help evaluate potential strategic alternatives.

How Citigroup Can Avoid Another False Dawn

The bank's stock has outperformed in recent months, but coming reports may be key.

Equinix Raises Debt Abroad to Clip Interest Costs

The Redwood City, Calif.-based data-center operator last year raised debt in Switzerland and Japan, and is looking for more low-rate jurisdictions, its CFO says.

