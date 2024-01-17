Sign up for Infinite Access for Galaxy and pre-order the all-new S24+ with double the storage – on us!

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, customers can sign up for Infinite Access for Galaxy— Boost Infinite's latest monthly subscription that offers customers the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24+ on us,i and the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone every year while enjoying unlimited talk, text and dataii and access to the Boost Wireless Networkiii – all for an introductory price of $60/mo.iv This offer is available for qualified new and existing members, and no trade-ins or line requirements are needed to get started.

Not only will customers get the latest Samsung Galaxy S24+ on us when they pre-order and join the new Infinite Access for Galaxy plan, but they'll also receive double the storage on their new device.v

Equipped with the very latest in wireless technology, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is compatible with the Boost Wireless Network, the 4th facilities-based nationwide network and largest commercial deployment of VoNR (Voice over New Radio) technology. The Boost Wireless Network keeps people connected with superfast download speeds, enhanced call clarity and low latency. Plus, customers will have access to three networks, including two of Boost's nationwide partner 5G networks, offering superior coverage from coast to coast.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Boost Infinite is truly supplying customers with a device that unlocks boundless possibilities. Powered by Galaxy AI, the S24 series provides Boost Infinite customers with a more personal, useful and secure mobile experience that adapts to their unique passions and behaviors. The all-new S24 is equipped with cutting-edge features like:

Live Translate vi makes it easier than ever to communicate with real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, defying language barriers

makes it easier than ever to communicate with real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, defying language barriers Circle to Search with Google vii gives Boost Infinite customers an incredible new tool where they can long press on their home button to circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24's screen to see helpful, high-quality search results

gives Boost Infinite customers an incredible new tool where they can long press on their home button to circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24's screen to see helpful, high-quality search results Generative Edit: simply snap a pic and take it from great to jaw-dropping

"We're thrilled to offer Boost Infinite customers the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series and a new Infinite Access plan for Galaxy," said Michael Kelly, group president of Retail Wireless, DISH Wireless. "Our customers asked and we delivered. With our latest Infinite Access plan, we're broadening our offerings to include something for all smartphone users."

With the new Infinite Access for Galaxy plan, subscribers can get the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone every year at no extra cost.viii After 12 consecutive monthly payments, subscribers can trade in and upgrade to the latest model. Once ready to upgrade, subscribers can request a new Galaxy through the Boost Infinite app and receive it at their doorstep. Customers also have the flexibility to change their storage capacity, upgrade to a different model, and swap for a different color, when they initially sign up, and after each 12 months of membership.

Keeping with the Infinitely Better™ promise, customers who enroll can expect a simple sign-up and activation journey. Boost Infinite also makes it easy for customers to sign up for Add Ons and protect their phone through Boost Protect.

Customers can pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy S24+ with double the storage and enroll in the brand-new Infinite Access for Galaxy plan today.

Visit BoostInfinite.com to learn more about the new Infinite Access for Galaxy plan.

About Boost Infinite

Boost Infinite is an infinitely better wireless carrier offering unlimited talk, text and data on the Boost Wireless Network and two of America's top 5G networks; all backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. Developed to provide an outstanding customer experience to its members, Boost Infinite keeps wireless service simple and straightforward. With plans starting as low as $25/month, Boost Infinite is the value leader in the postpaid wireless market today. Boost Infinite is a retail wireless carrier under DISH Wireless, the 4th facilities-based, nationwide wireless carrier in the U.S, an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

i Offer ends 2/28/24.

ii Customers using more than 30GB/month may experience slower speeds.

iii Boost Infinite members who live in a supported area and have a compatible device can access the Boost Wireless Network. When not in an area covered by the Boost Wireless Network, compatible devices will connect to partner networks — two of America's top 5G networks. Learn more here: help.boostinfinite.com/docs/americas-smart-network

iv Requires credit qualification and 3-year device financing agreement. Monthly $60 fee includes unlimited talk, text and data and any S24 series model up to $1,000. Taxes, regulatory fees or surcharges extra. S24 models over $1,000 will result in an additional monthly fee.

v Offer ends 1/30/24.

vi Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

vii Requires internet connection; results may vary by uniqueness, clarity and framing of circled image and related factors.

viii To be eligible for the latest Samsung Galaxy model, members are responsible for making sure the Galaxy returned to Boost Infinite is in good working order. Upgrades to larger Galaxy models and additional storage capacity can increase the $60/mo. price.

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation