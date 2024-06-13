The industry-leading satellite ground platform will help Skyband expand into new verticals, services and applications

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that Luna Space Telecommunications Co. Ltd., a leading Saudi Arabia service provider under the Skyband Holding company, has purchased a JUPITER™ System Gateway as well as 1,200 Hughes JUPITER Terminals to transform its VSAT network. Leveraging the latest JUPITER technology, Skyband can provide customers with higher speeds and throughput, reach even more of the kingdom's unserved and underserved areas, and introduce a new mobility offering.

"Skyband has been a valued customer of Hughes for over a decade, and we're grateful they have turned to us again to upgrade their VSAT network to serve their customers better," said Vaibhav Magow, vice president, International Division, Hughes. "The Hughes JUPITER System is the de facto standard for satellite implementations worldwide. By upgrading to the latest JUPITER System technology, Skyband will be able to attract new customers and bring new capabilities to market."

Skyband provides the latest satellite network infrastructure through multiple hubs to enable the corporate and government sectors in Saudi Arabia to increase their productivity and help achieve their digital transformation goals. By migrating its existing network to the more efficient Hughes network, Skyband will expand into new government, financial, and oil and gas markets and offer new features such as software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN).

"We've always been able to count on Hughes to provide us with leading satellite broadband solutions," said Fouad Nasser the Chief Business Officer, Skyband. "Over that time, Hughes has been a true partner in helping us equip our customers with the connectivity they need to grow and achieve their digital transformation goals."

As the leading ground platform across the industry, the Hughes JUPITER System meets operator requirements with bandwidth and cost efficiencies. The latest JUPITER technology incorporates software-defined satellite networking and dynamic in-route reconfiguration for the highest possible efficiency. Additionally, the JUPITER terminal has a new "system on a chip," which supports higher speeds and more services.

About Skyband

Luna Space Telecommunication Co. – Skyband is a member of the Skyband Holding Company and is one of the first VSAT (very small aperture terminal) service providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under license from the Communication, Space & Technology Commission (CST). Skyband operates a Network Operation Center (NOC) and provides related FLM and Managed Services throughout the country utilizing the latest satellite and VSAT technologies providing data, voice, and video to its customers. Skyband provides high-speed, reliable, robust, cost-effective, scalable and secure communications to all industries and government sectors.

Skyband designs, delivers, and manages customized network solutions for branch connectivity. These solutions can be point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, and multipoint-to-multipoint; GSM network and backhaul (cell-on-wheels); ATM and banking connectivity; mobile VSAT stations; business continuity planning; data center managed services (co-location hosting, network security, Cloud Service Provider, etc.), managed network services; Internet access over satellite; ERP connectivity solutions; video-conferencing; and multicast e-learning solutions.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

