Conversion of share class

01 Jul 2024 19:31 CEST

Issuer

ECIT AS

Company announcement No. 244

Reference is made to company announcement no. 242 of 3 June 2024.

962,198 C-shares in ECIT AS has been converted into 962,198 B-shares.

The company's articles of association have been updated accordingly.

The updated articles of association have now been registered in the Brønnøysund
Register.

After the conversion, the company's share capital of NOK 465,007,773 is divided
between three share classes as follows:

- A-shares with a nominal value of NOK 1.00: 41,336,068
- B-shares with a nominal value of NOK 1.00: 352,257,871
- C-shares with a nominal value of NOK 1.00: 71,413,834

DISCLOSURE REGULATION   
This is information that ECIT AS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to
Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information please contact
Mads Skovgaard, Group CFO
mskovgaard@ecit.com
+45 2780 4942

About ECIT
Founded in 2013, ECIT supports a large customer base with accounting, payroll,
and IT services. ECIT has a proven model for acquisitions, combining proximity
to customers, local entrepreneurship and the strength of a larger international
group. ECIT has a full year proforma revenue of 3.7 billion NOK per Q1 2024 and
more than 2,600 employees across ten countries. M&A has been key to drive the
Company's growth as ECIT has completed more than 135 acquisitions since 2013.
Read more at www.ecit.com.

