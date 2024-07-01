Conversion of share class

Company announcement No. 244



Reference is made to company announcement no. 242 of 3 June 2024.



962,198 C-shares in ECIT AS has been converted into 962,198 B-shares.



The company's articles of association have been updated accordingly.



The updated articles of association have now been registered in the Brønnøysund

Register.



After the conversion, the company's share capital of NOK 465,007,773 is divided

between three share classes as follows:



- A-shares with a nominal value of NOK 1.00: 41,336,068

- B-shares with a nominal value of NOK 1.00: 352,257,871

- C-shares with a nominal value of NOK 1.00: 71,413,834



DISCLOSURE REGULATION

This is information that ECIT AS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to

Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



For further information please contact

Mads Skovgaard, Group CFO

mskovgaard@ecit.com

+45 2780 4942



About ECIT

Founded in 2013, ECIT supports a large customer base with accounting, payroll,

and IT services. ECIT has a proven model for acquisitions, combining proximity

to customers, local entrepreneurship and the strength of a larger international

group. ECIT has a full year proforma revenue of 3.7 billion NOK per Q1 2024 and

more than 2,600 employees across ten countries. M&A has been key to drive the

Company's growth as ECIT has completed more than 135 acquisitions since 2013.

Read more at www.ecit.com.





