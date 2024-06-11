Grant of share warrants / Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders

Company announcement No. 243



Reference is made to Company announcement no. 90 on 23 August 2022, where the

Board resolved to implement an incentive plan (the "Incentive Plan") for

employees, management and board members of ECIT and its subsidiaries, and to

Company announcement no. 237 on 21 March 2024, with minutes from the annual

general meeting, with an increase in the incentive units.



In connection with the share warrant programme, the following transactions have

been made by primary insiders "PDMRs" in ECIT:



Date PDMR Warrants granted

11.06.24 Halvor Aspaas 110,000

11.06.24 Christian Bjørnstad 33,750

11.06.24 Pedro Fasting 84,375

11.06.24 Linda Forberg 142,500

11.06.24 Cato Holmsen 67,500

11.06.24 Klaus Jensen 247,500

11.06.24 Espen Karlsen 67,500

11.06.24 Peter Lauring 495,000

11.06.24 Thomas Plenborg 135,000

11.06.24 Mads Skovgaard 157,500

11.06.24 Mikkel Walde 150,000

11.06.24 Morten Yttreeide 110,000



After the abovementioned transactions, the following PDMRs total number of

shares (all share classes), including the shares owned by their closely

associated persons, are as follows:



Peter Lauring 42,618,068 shares and 1,540,000 warrants

Thomas Plenborg 2,102,129 shares and 420,000 warrants

Pedro Fasting 752,153 shares and 262,500 warrants

Klaus Jensen 15,076,348 shares and 770,000 warrants

Espen Karlsen 25,000,000 shares and 210,000 warrants

Linda Forberg 1,081,481 shares and 535,000 warrants

Mads Skovgaard 562,500 shares and 490,000 warrants

Cato Holmsen 3,104,362 shares and 210,000 warrants

Christian Bjørnstad 375,000 shares and 105,000 warrants

Halvor Aspaas 4,851,139 shares and 376,000 warrants

Morten A. Yttreeide 380,000 shares and 376,000 warrants

Mikkel Walde 17,066,228 shares and 490,000 warrants



The share warrants will have a strike price of NOK 7.05 per share, based on a

volume weighted average price "VWAP" for the last 3 months. The terms for The

Warrants Plan are as described in the "Incentive Plan" in Company announcement

no. 90.



Warrants have also been allocated to non-PDMRs, according to the terms in the

"Incentive Plan" in Company announcement no. 90. The remaining incentive units

described in the "Incentive Plan" will be distributed later.



For further information, contact

Mads Skovgaard, Group CFO

mskovgaard@ecit.com

+45 2780 4942



About ECIT

Founded in 2013, ECIT supports a large customer base with accounting, payroll,

and IT services. ECIT has a proven model for acquisitions, combining proximity

to customers, local entrepreneurship and the strength of a larger international

group. ECIT has a full year proforma revenue of 3.7 billion NOK per Q1 2024 and

more than 2,600 employees across ten countries. M&A has been key to drive the

Company's growth as ECIT has completed more than 135 acquisitions since 2013.

Read more at www.ecit.com.





