11 Jun 2024 21:48 CEST
ECIT AS
Company announcement No. 243
Reference is made to Company announcement no. 90 on 23 August 2022, where the
Board resolved to implement an incentive plan (the "Incentive Plan") for
employees, management and board members of ECIT and its subsidiaries, and to
Company announcement no. 237 on 21 March 2024, with minutes from the annual
general meeting, with an increase in the incentive units.
In connection with the share warrant programme, the following transactions have
been made by primary insiders "PDMRs" in ECIT:
Date PDMR Warrants granted
11.06.24 Halvor Aspaas 110,000
11.06.24 Christian Bjørnstad 33,750
11.06.24 Pedro Fasting 84,375
11.06.24 Linda Forberg 142,500
11.06.24 Cato Holmsen 67,500
11.06.24 Klaus Jensen 247,500
11.06.24 Espen Karlsen 67,500
11.06.24 Peter Lauring 495,000
11.06.24 Thomas Plenborg 135,000
11.06.24 Mads Skovgaard 157,500
11.06.24 Mikkel Walde 150,000
11.06.24 Morten Yttreeide 110,000
After the abovementioned transactions, the following PDMRs total number of
shares (all share classes), including the shares owned by their closely
associated persons, are as follows:
Peter Lauring 42,618,068 shares and 1,540,000 warrants
Thomas Plenborg 2,102,129 shares and 420,000 warrants
Pedro Fasting 752,153 shares and 262,500 warrants
Klaus Jensen 15,076,348 shares and 770,000 warrants
Espen Karlsen 25,000,000 shares and 210,000 warrants
Linda Forberg 1,081,481 shares and 535,000 warrants
Mads Skovgaard 562,500 shares and 490,000 warrants
Cato Holmsen 3,104,362 shares and 210,000 warrants
Christian Bjørnstad 375,000 shares and 105,000 warrants
Halvor Aspaas 4,851,139 shares and 376,000 warrants
Morten A. Yttreeide 380,000 shares and 376,000 warrants
Mikkel Walde 17,066,228 shares and 490,000 warrants
The share warrants will have a strike price of NOK 7.05 per share, based on a
volume weighted average price "VWAP" for the last 3 months. The terms for The
Warrants Plan are as described in the "Incentive Plan" in Company announcement
no. 90.
Warrants have also been allocated to non-PDMRs, according to the terms in the
"Incentive Plan" in Company announcement no. 90. The remaining incentive units
described in the "Incentive Plan" will be distributed later.
For further information, contact
Mads Skovgaard, Group CFO
mskovgaard@ecit.com
+45 2780 4942
About ECIT
Founded in 2013, ECIT supports a large customer base with accounting, payroll,
and IT services. ECIT has a proven model for acquisitions, combining proximity
to customers, local entrepreneurship and the strength of a larger international
group. ECIT has a full year proforma revenue of 3.7 billion NOK per Q1 2024 and
more than 2,600 employees across ten countries. M&A has been key to drive the
Company's growth as ECIT has completed more than 135 acquisitions since 2013.
Read more at www.ecit.com.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
621210_ECIT_StockExchangeRelease_No 243.pdf
621210_Skjema for melding om transaksjoner utført av PDMR_243.pdf
ECIT AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
ECIT AS B-AKSJER
NO0010939804
ECIT
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ecit AS published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 19:51:05 UTC.