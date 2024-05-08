Financial performance in Q1 2024 was impacted by the timing of Easter. The production hours were ~4% lower than in Q1 2023. Also, the vacation attached to Easter 2024 affects the March hours.

Despite Easter 2024, organic revenue growth was 3.8%, which is perceived as reasonable. The F&A and Tech Divisions delivered acceptable organic revenue growth and are the main contributors to the organic growth in the quarter.

Part of the IT business - hardware/projects and IT consultancy

continues to be affected by challenging market conditions due to the macroeconomic conditions. Although we see signs of stabilisation, the outlook remains somewhat uncertain. Other parts of the IT Division are performing in line with expectations.

The announced cost-saving program in late February is in progress as planned. However, the financial impact in Q1 2024 is limited.

As of 31 March 2024, the ownership share in subsidiaries (measured 50% / 50% by revenue and EBITDA) was 74.6% (68.8%). The ownership share is expected to increase gradually throughout 2024, as the ambition is 85% at year-end.

In April 2024, the credit facility increased by NOK 250 million, totaling NOK 1 billion, with bank covenants unchanged. The increased credit facility, combined with a solid cash flow, provides ECIT with a good financial position to continue to invest in business development, build organic growth, improve margins, and continue the M&A activity going forward.