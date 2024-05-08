Agenda

1

2024 highlights

2

Division performance

Peter Lauring

3

Acquisitions

CEO

4

Financial review

5

Overall

Mads Skovgaard

CFO

Highlights

  • 15.8% revenue growth / 3.8% organic
  • Macroeconomic and political conditions - affect the IT-Division - the F&A Division is doing well
  • Easter timing
  • Cost savings program - progress according to plan
  • EBITDA 112m - Easter effect +15m - normalised in H1 2024

Q1 2024 results

Revenue: 999m (15,8%)

Organic growth: 3.8%

EBITDA: 112m (11.2%)

EBIT: 49m (4.9%)

EPS: 0.05 NOK (0.07)

Free cash flow: 70m (111)

10 largest companies: ~60% (% Total Group)

Mcap: 3.3bn

# shares: 465m

Notes: EBITDA and EBIT are presented before transaction and

3

restructuring costs.

Divisions

F&A division

Financial overview - Q1 2024

Q1

Q1

(NOKm)

2024

2023

Revenue

573

509

Revenue development

30.0% 30.8%

12.5%

Comments

• Good organic growth.

EBITDA

90

86

Total revenue growth

12.5%

30.8%

EBITDA-margin

15.7%

16.9%

509

390

573

EBITDA - Easter effect.

Consolidation - on-going.

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

EBITDA and margin development

15.7% 16.9% 15.7%

8690

61

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

• Nearshoring - focus area.

Notes:

5

EBITDA = EBITDA before transactions- and restructuring costs

IT division

Financial overview -

Q1 2024

Q1

Q1

(NOKm)

2024

2023

Revenue

404

355

EBITDA

30

42

Total revenue growth

13.7%

18.7%

EBITDA-margin

7.5%

11.8%

Revenue development

18.7%

15.0% 13.7%

355404

299

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

EBITDA and margin development

Comments

  • Macroeconomic and political conditions.
  • Easter effect.
  • Consolidation and mergers

10.7%

11.8%

7.5%

32

42

30

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Notes:

6

EBITDA = EBITDA before transactions- and restructuring costs

Tech division

Financial overview - Q1 2024

Q1

Q1

(NOKm)

2024

2023

Revenue

54

35

EBITDA

-1

2

Total revenue growth

55.9%

23.6%

EBITDA-margin

-1.7%

5.7%

Annual recurring revenue (core software)

+24.1%

103

83

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Revenue development

93.5%

55.9% 23.6%

54

2835

Comments

  • Reasonable growth.
  • Core software revenue - growth driven by Intect and ECIT Digital.

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Notes:

EBITDA = EBITDA before transactions- and restructuring costs

7

Annual recurring revenue = Revenue on an annual basis, that is expected to be received within the next 12 months.

Acquisitions in 2024

M&A - Acquisitions in 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

M&A acquired revenue (NOKm)

Revenue*: NOK 23.3m

Revenue**: NOK 21m

EBITDA*: NOK 4

EBITDA: NOK 4.2m

Employees*: ~13

Employees**: ~14

50

22

3739

January

March

February

May

Revenue: NOK 17.5m

Revenue: NOK 21.7m

EBITDA: NOK 0.5

EBITDA: NOK 3

Employees: ~12

Employees: ~21

Notes:

All figures presented are according to the latest published annual report EBITDA, including IFRS16 lease accounting impact

*Associated company - ownership share ~25% **Including acquired customer portfolios

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1+Q2 2024

Acquisitions

  • Zirius - ERP software (ownership share ~25%).
  • F&A in Sweden.
  • Acquired Icelandic F&A customer portfolios from PwC ehf. and Húnabókhald ehf.

9

Financial review

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ecit AS published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 06:16:03 UTC.