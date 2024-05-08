Agenda
2024 highlights
Division performance
Peter Lauring
Acquisitions
CEO
Financial review
Overall
Mads Skovgaard
CFO
Highlights
- 15.8% revenue growth / 3.8% organic
- Macroeconomic and political conditions - affect the IT-Division - the F&A Division is doing well
- Easter timing
- Cost savings program - progress according to plan
- EBITDA 112m - Easter effect +15m - normalised in H1 2024
Q1 2024 results
Revenue: 999m (15,8%)
Organic growth: 3.8%
EBITDA: 112m (11.2%)
EBIT: 49m (4.9%)
EPS: 0.05 NOK (0.07)
Free cash flow: 70m (111)
10 largest companies: ~60% (% Total Group)
Mcap: 3.3bn
# shares: 465m
Notes: EBITDA and EBIT are presented before transaction and
restructuring costs.
Divisions
F&A division
Financial overview - Q1 2024
Q1
Q1
(NOKm)
2024
2023
Revenue
573
509
Revenue development
30.0% 30.8%
12.5%
Comments
• Good organic growth.
EBITDA
90
86
Total revenue growth
12.5%
30.8%
EBITDA-margin
15.7%
16.9%
509
390
573
•
EBITDA - Easter effect.
•
Consolidation - on-going.
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
EBITDA and margin development
15.7% 16.9% 15.7%
8690
61
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
• Nearshoring - focus area.
Notes:
EBITDA = EBITDA before transactions- and restructuring costs
IT division
Financial overview -
Q1 2024
Q1
Q1
(NOKm)
2024
2023
Revenue
404
355
EBITDA
30
42
Total revenue growth
13.7%
18.7%
EBITDA-margin
7.5%
11.8%
Revenue development
18.7%
15.0% 13.7%
355404
299
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
EBITDA and margin development
Comments
- Macroeconomic and political conditions.
- Easter effect.
- Consolidation and mergers
10.7%
11.8%
7.5%
32
42
30
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Notes:
EBITDA = EBITDA before transactions- and restructuring costs
Tech division
Financial overview - Q1 2024
Q1
Q1
(NOKm)
2024
2023
Revenue
54
35
EBITDA
-1
2
Total revenue growth
55.9%
23.6%
EBITDA-margin
-1.7%
5.7%
Annual recurring revenue (core software)
+24.1%
103
83
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Revenue development
93.5%
55.9% 23.6%
54
2835
Comments
- Reasonable growth.
- Core software revenue - growth driven by Intect and ECIT Digital.
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Notes:
EBITDA = EBITDA before transactions- and restructuring costs
Annual recurring revenue = Revenue on an annual basis, that is expected to be received within the next 12 months.
Acquisitions in 2024
M&A - Acquisitions in 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
M&A acquired revenue (NOKm)
Revenue*: NOK 23.3m
Revenue**: NOK 21m
EBITDA*: NOK 4
EBITDA: NOK 4.2m
Employees*: ~13
Employees**: ~14
50
22
3739
January
March
February
May
Revenue: NOK 17.5m
Revenue: NOK 21.7m
EBITDA: NOK 0.5
EBITDA: NOK 3
Employees: ~12
Employees: ~21
Notes:
All figures presented are according to the latest published annual report EBITDA, including IFRS16 lease accounting impact
*Associated company - ownership share ~25% **Including acquired customer portfolios
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1+Q2 2024
Acquisitions
- Zirius - ERP software (ownership share ~25%).
- F&A in Sweden.
- Acquired Icelandic F&A customer portfolios from PwC ehf. and Húnabókhald ehf.
Financial review
