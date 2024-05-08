Ecit AS is a Norway-based company, that support its customer with accounting, payroll, and a broad range of Information Technology (IT) services. The Companyâs business operations are carried out by three divisions: Information Technology (IT) that offers IT services based on business understanding, and more than 400 IT-experts are ready to help its customers operate and optimize their IT setup. The Finance & Accounting division improves customersâ efficiency through delivering vital administrative services in a more effective and productive way. The Tech division develop software applications primarily used within Finance & Accounting as well as IT business areas. The company operates in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Serbia and the United Kingdom.

Sector Personal Services