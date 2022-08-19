ECIT : Correction of announcements of capital increase in ECIT AS. Company announcement No. 88

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice (77) by ECIT AS on 30th June, 2022, where the Board resolved to increase the share capital by NOK 564,289.

Further, reference is made to stock exchange notice (80) on 8th July, 2022, where the Board resolved to increase the share capital by NOK 86,594.



The decision to issue shares was not valid, as the authority to issue shares at the time of

decision was not registered in the Brønnøysund Registre.



The share capital in ECIT AS is currently at NOK 451,399,611.



The distribution of shares is as follows:

A-shares: 41,336,068

B-shares: 342,380,587

C-shares: 67,682,956

DISCLOSURE REGULATION



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the

Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Iselin Paulsen, Head of Communication

Iselin.paulsen@ecit.com

+47 901 40 166

Mads Skovgaard, Group CFO

mskovgaard@ecit.com

+45 2780 4942



About ECIT

ECIT was founded in 2013 and supports a large customer base with Accounting, Payroll and a broad range of IT services and solutions. ECIT has a well-proven model for acquisition and integration, ensuring proximity to customers and local entrepreneurship combined with the strength of being a larger international group. ECIT has a proforma revenue (2021) of 2.55 billion NOK and +2,200 employees across 10 countries. M&A has been a driver of the Company's growth and ECIT has completed more than 125 acquisitions since 2013.

