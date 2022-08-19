Log in
    ECIT   NO0010939804

ECIT AS

(ECIT)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:19 2022-08-18 am EDT
6.540 NOK   +0.62%
03:04aECIT : Correction of announcements of capital increase in ECIT AS. Company announcement No. 88
PU
08/18Correction of announcements of capital increase in ECIT AS
AQ
08/15ECIT : Prosys ApS becomes part of ECIT. Company announcement No. 87
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECIT : Correction of announcements of capital increase in ECIT AS. Company announcement No. 88

08/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT

08/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice (77) by ECIT AS on 30th June, 2022, where the Board resolved to increase the share capital by NOK 564,289.

Further, reference is made to stock exchange notice (80) on 8th July, 2022, where the Board resolved to increase the share capital by NOK 86,594.


The decision to issue shares was not valid, as the authority to issue shares at the time of
decision was not registered in the Brønnøysund Registre.


The share capital in ECIT AS is currently at NOK 451,399,611.


The distribution of shares is as follows:
A-shares: 41,336,068
B-shares: 342,380,587
C-shares: 67,682,956

DISCLOSURE REGULATION   

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the
Norwegian Securities Trading Act

For further information please contact:

Iselin Paulsen, Head of Communication
Iselin.paulsen@ecit.com
+47 901 40 166

Mads Skovgaard, Group CFO
mskovgaard@ecit.com
+45 2780 4942


About ECIT

ECIT was founded in 2013 and supports a large customer base with Accounting, Payroll and a broad range of IT services and solutions. ECIT has a well-proven model for acquisition and integration, ensuring proximity to customers and local entrepreneurship combined with the strength of being a larger international group. ECIT has a proforma revenue (2021) of 2.55 billion NOK and +2,200 employees across 10 countries. M&A has been a driver of the Company's growth and ECIT has completed more than 125 acquisitions since 2013.

Read more at: www.ecit.com

Disclaimer

Ecit AS published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
