ECIT : Correction of announcements of capital increase in ECIT AS. Company announcement No. 88

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice (77) by ECIT AS on 30th June, 2022, where the Board resolved to increase the share capital by NOK 564,289.
Further, reference is made to stock exchange notice (80) on 8th July, 2022, where the Board resolved to increase the share capital by NOK 86,594.
The decision to issue shares was not valid, as the authority to issue shares at the time of
decision was not registered in the Brønnøysund Registre.
The share capital in ECIT AS is currently at NOK 451,399,611.
The distribution of shares is as follows:
A-shares: 41,336,068
B-shares: 342,380,587
C-shares: 67,682,956
DISCLOSURE REGULATION
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the
Norwegian Securities Trading Act
