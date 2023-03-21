Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  ECIT AS
  News
  Summary
    ECIT   NO0010939804

ECIT AS

(ECIT)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:25:20 2023-03-20 am EDT
7.120 NOK   +0.85%
03:11aEcit : Electronic registration of attendance to the general meeting is now open
PU
03/14ECIT AS Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/14ECIT AS - Initiation of a share buyback program
AQ
ECIT : Electronic registration of attendance to the general meeting is now open

03/21/2023 | 03:11am EDT
Log in using the reference number and PIN sent to you by mail from VPS/Nordea. If you have not received mail, you may receive messages electronically in VPS Investor Portal instead.

If you are a foreign shareholder without a reference number and pin code. You will need to contact your local bank to register your attendance or be able to vote through the VPS investor Portal with a reference number and PIN.

Registering attendance or voting without a reference number and PIN code is impossible. Registration and voting can be done digitally through the VPS investor portal or by e-mail to nis@nordea.comusing the formula attached to the notice of the annual general meeting. Please see the attached presentation and the notice for the annual general meeting for further information.

Once you have logged into VPS Investor Portal, select Events and General Meeting.

Register here:https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=31212bd43ed2ade3e7636844f5b5a003bb13f9c3&validTo=1682604000000&oppdragsId=20230314VPKH4ZU0

Voting instructions: https://www.ecit.com/media/7655/general-assembly-voting-instructions.pdf


Attachments

Disclaimer

Ecit AS published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Peter Lauring Chief Executive Officer
Mads Skovgaard Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stig Plenborg Chairman
Pedro Fasting Deputy Chairman
Klaus Jensen Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
