Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2024 / 16:43 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Eckert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Eckert & Ziegler SE

b) LEI
391200EUDABLUKXCKG48 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005659700

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.86 EUR 247699.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.8600 EUR 247699.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler SE
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
90555  26.03.2024 CET/CEST

