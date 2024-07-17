Eckert & Ziegler SE is a Germany-based Company, which is a provider of isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial use with focus on cancer therapy, industrial radiometry and nuclear-medical imaging. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Therapy, Isotope Products and Radiopharma. The Radiation Therapy segment operates through Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG and produces and distributes medical products for the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy. The Isotope Products segment provides sealed and unsealed radiation sources for medical imaging, industrial gauging, measurement and analysis, reference, calibration and environmental monitoring sources and solutions, as well as bulk radioisotopes for pharmaceutical, therapeutic and industrial product manufacturers. The Radiopharma segment specializes in molecular imaging and nuclear medicine, and supplies various radiopharmaceuticals, radiochemicals and related equipment.

