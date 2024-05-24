EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler receives “Best Managed Companies Award”



24.05.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 24 May 2024. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700) was honored with the “Best Managed Companies Award” at an award ceremony in Frankfurt am Main on May 23, 2024. With this award, Deloitte Private, UBS, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Federation of German Industries (Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.) recognize outstandingly managed medium-sized companies.

Following a multi-level application process, the participating companies were assessed for their excellence in the following core areas: strategy, productivity and innovation, culture and commitment as well as finance and governance. High performance in all four areas is a prerequisite for the award. The award winners were then selected by a jury consisting of renowned representatives from business, science and the media.

“We are delighted to receive the Best Managed Companies award and consider this to be confirmation of our long-term corporate strategy. The award is also an acknowledgement of our employees, who contribute significantly to the success of our company every day with great dedication,” says Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE. “This is a fantastic team achievement, which we are very excited about.”

“Eckert & Ziegler is an outstanding example of a Best Managed Company that impresses with its powerful mix of vision, productivity, innovative spirit and strong, value-oriented leadership. In addition, the company has the remarkable ability to harmonize attractive work and economic growth. It is an example of how companies can make a big difference in their region,” emphasizes Dr. Christine Wolter, Partner and Lead of Deloitte Private.

About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



About Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies Program is a competition and seal of quality for successful medium-sized companies. It was launched by Deloitte in Canada in the 1990s and has since been successfully introduced in more than 45 countries. Companies with an annual turnover of at least 150 million € and headquarters in Germany can apply. In addition, the companies must be medium-sized or family-owned and show successful economic development in recent years.



Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com