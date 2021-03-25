​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler: Dividend Proposal EUR 0.45 per Share. Profit Increase in 2020. Positive Outlook for 2021.

Berlin, 25 March 2021 - Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) achieved sales of EUR 176.1 million (previous year EUR 178.5 million) and a net profit of EUR 22.9 million (previous year EUR 22.0 million) in the 2020 financial year. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.11. Executive Board and Supervisory Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a split-adjusted dividend in the amount of EUR 0.45 (previous year: EUR 0.42) per share entitled to dividend.

For the current financial year 2021, the Executive Board expects revenue to remain at the previous year's level, net profit of around EUR 29 million and EPS of around EUR 1.40. The forecast is based on a weighted average exchange rate of USD 1.15 per euro and the assumption that no shutdowns of significant production sites or other disruptions will be ordered due to the COVID19 pandemic.

