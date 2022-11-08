Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:50 2022-11-08 am EST
40.05 EUR   +1.55%
01:46a​​​​​​​eckert & Ziegler : Nine-Month Figures Show Strong Sales Growth
EQ
10/27First CNS Lymphoma Patient Imaged with PentixaFor in Phase 2 Trial
EQ
10/13Eckert & Ziegler and Alpha-9 Sign Actinium-225 (Ac-225) Reservation Agreement
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler: Nine-Month Figures Show Strong Sales Growth

11/08/2022 | 01:46am EST
EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler: Nine-Month Figures Show Strong Sales Growth

08.11.2022 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 8 November 2022. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) increased sales by 25% to EUR 164.0 million in the first nine months of 2022. Net income of EUR 23.3 million was EUR 5.8 million lower than in the same period of the previous year, in which the sale and associated deconsolidation of the tumor irradiation device division generated one-off income of approximately EUR 9.4 million. Adjusted for this one-time effect, consolidated net income attributable to EZAG shareholders increased by around 18% year-on-year from EUR 19.7 million to EUR 23.3 million. This increase in earnings was due to favorable exchange rates as well as higher sales of industrial products and radiopharmaceuticals.

The Isotope Products segment generated sales of EUR 102.7 million, up EUR 29.6 million (+40%) compared to the first nine months of 2021. All main product groups contributed to this good performance. The development of oil and gas prices is boosting the exploration activities of energy companies and, consequently, the demand for measurement components. Around EUR 7.9 million of the increase was attributable to the acquisition of the Argentine company Tecnonuclear SA; a further EUR 7.0 million was due to a favorable US dollar exchange rate (+12% on average between the first three quarters of 2021 and 2022).

Sales of EUR 65.5 million in the Medical segment during the first nine months of the year were around 6% higher than last year (EUR 61.6 million). The main growth driver continues to be the pharmaceutical radioisotopes business. Sales of laboratory equipment and plant engineering also increased significantly.

Despite the positive nine-month figures, the Executive Board continues to adhere to its previous sales and earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022 of around EUR 200 million and around EUR 27 million, respectively. This position is based on the currently tense and risky global economic situation.

The complete quarterly report can be viewed here: https://www.ezag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/ezag/investors-financial-reports/englisch/euz322e.pdf

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 900 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 


08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1481113

 
End of News EQS News Service

1481113  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
