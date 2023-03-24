EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (SE)



24.03.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Berlin, 24 March 2023. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) have decided to prepare the conversion of the company into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) by changing its legal form. The dualistic management system, consisting of an Executive Board as the management body and a Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, is also to continue under the SE legal form. Responsibilities and composition of the executive board and supervisory board remain unaffected by the new structure. The registered office of the company shall continue to be in Berlin.

The shareholders of Eckert & Ziegler AG will resolve on the measure at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on 7 June 2023 in Berlin. The effectiveness of the conversion into the legal form of an SE also requires that the procedure for the agreement on the involvement of employees in the future Eckert & Ziegler SE is completed or terminated before registration.

"With the change of legal form, we want to underline Eckert & Ziegler's positioning as a future-oriented international healthcare company," explains Dr Harald Hasselmann, member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG.

The SE conversion will fundamentally not affect the legal position of the shareholders of Eckert & Ziegler AG. Shareholders will hold the same number of no-par-value shares in Eckert & Ziegler SE. The listing of EZAG shares in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will also remain unaffected by the change of legal form, so that the shares of the future Eckert & Ziegler SE will continue to have the previous ISIN DE0005659700 and WKN 565970.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with nearly 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

