  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:30:01 2023-03-24 pm EDT
54.33 EUR   -4.44%
11:42a​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (SE)
EQ
03/23Eckert & Ziegler keeps dividend stable
DP
03/23Eckert & Ziegler with Unchanged Dividend Proposal
EQ
​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (SE)

03/24/2023 | 11:42am EDT
EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (SE)

24.03.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 24 March 2023. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) have decided to prepare the conversion of the company into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) by changing its legal form. The dualistic management system, consisting of an Executive Board as the management body and a Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, is also to continue under the SE legal form. Responsibilities and composition of the executive board and supervisory board remain unaffected by the new structure. The registered office of the company shall continue to be in Berlin.

The shareholders of Eckert & Ziegler AG will resolve on the measure at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on 7 June 2023 in Berlin. The effectiveness of the conversion into the legal form of an SE also requires that the procedure for the agreement on the involvement of employees in the future Eckert & Ziegler SE is completed or terminated before registration.

"With the change of legal form, we want to underline Eckert & Ziegler's positioning as a future-oriented international healthcare company," explains Dr Harald Hasselmann, member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG.

The SE conversion will fundamentally not affect the legal position of the shareholders of Eckert & Ziegler AG. Shareholders will hold the same number of no-par-value shares in Eckert & Ziegler SE. The listing of EZAG shares in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will also remain unaffected by the change of legal form, so that the shares of the future Eckert & Ziegler SE will continue to have the previous ISIN DE0005659700 and WKN 565970.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with nearly 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 

 


24.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1592223

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592223  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592223&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
